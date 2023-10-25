WATCH: Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Gets Emotional While Talking to Cops After Calling Authorities Over Mom's Latest Blowout With Ex Kroy

Police were dispatched to the home with a priority 3-level emergency — meaning a crime is in progress, but there is no significant threat of physical injury — after the 11 a.m. hang-up call.

The precaution was taken after a dispatcher called back the number, and no one answered, according to the police report.

The domestic spat erupted as Zolciak and Brielle were packing for a trip to Los Angeles.

Brielle told police her parents were in deep conversation and refused to let them inside.

“I think they are like in a deep conversation I told them that you guys were here but they said that they don’t really need anything now," she said shyly.

However officers insisted on seeing Kim to make sure she wasn't hurt.