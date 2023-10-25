WATCH: Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Gets Emotional While Talking to Cops After Calling Authorities Over Mom's Latest Blowout With Ex Kroy
Kim Zolciak's daughter Brielle Biermann was dragged into her mom's fight with her estranged husband Kroy Biermann – and had to speak to police who were carried out to the family's Georgia mansion for yet another fight.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the shocking new video of an embarrassed Brielle talking to police about Kim and Kroy.
The August 27 incident began when someone inside the family’s home called 911 and suspiciously hung up, according to the Milton Police Department which has visited the mansion several times before.
"I just heard chaos and my first instinct now is just to call 911 instead of inserting myself in the drama," a mortified Brielle, 26, is heard telling police.
Wearing bagging sweatpants and an oversized shirt, Brielle admitted to calling 911 and hanging up after her mom and adopted father got into an all to common spat.
“Just Rumbling of the suitcase we’re supposed to leave for L.A. today, me, and my mom," she rambled. "I can just hear chaos I was asleep, and it woke me up. I couldn’t even make out what the mumble was.
It was like a lot of F... you and whatever."
Police were dispatched to the home with a priority 3-level emergency — meaning a crime is in progress, but there is no significant threat of physical injury — after the 11 a.m. hang-up call.
The precaution was taken after a dispatcher called back the number, and no one answered, according to the police report.
The domestic spat erupted as Zolciak and Brielle were packing for a trip to Los Angeles.
Brielle told police her parents were in deep conversation and refused to let them inside.
“I think they are like in a deep conversation I told them that you guys were here but they said that they don’t really need anything now," she said shyly.
However officers insisted on seeing Kim to make sure she wasn't hurt.
After a few minutes Kim emerges and admits they were yelling at each other but "We're good."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, police were called to the home on August 25 when Real Housewives of Atlanta star was locked out the master bedroom sparking a bizarre stand-off when Biermann barricaded himself in the room despite numerous orders to open the door.
“I am in fear of my safety," the unhinged Biermann screamed from behind the door as the officer took a defensive position behind a door frame. "I don't want to talk."
“I would like to at least see your hand while we’re talking,” the admittedly cautious officer declared during the tense negotiations.
After Biermann was threatened with arrest for criminal trespass, he eventually tossed out the personal items Zolciak claimed were being held hostage by her squirrelly hubby.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biermann filed for divorce for the second time on August 24 following a series of disputes with Zolciak, the mother of his four children, ages 12 and 9. Biermann adopted Zolciak’s two adult daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.
The ex-NFL linebacker asked the court to award him primary custody of their four minor kids, child support, and the exclusive use of the mini mansion they continue to share. In between the domestic squabbles Zolciak is busy filming the MTV reality series, The Surreal Life.
Sadly it appears Brielle and her sister are almost used to the drama -- insisting that she and her sister just call 911 whenever the parents start arguing.
“Now when I’m home I just want to call 911 instead of inserting myself in this," she said in a exasperated voice.