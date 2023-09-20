Kim Zolciak’s 21-Year-Old Daughter Ariana Accuses Cops of ‘Unlawful Seize’ During DUI Arrest, Demands Evidence Be Tossed

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in August 2022, Ariana was arrested for driving under the influence in Georgia.

The then 20-year-old was pulled over while driving in Forsyth County after hitting another vehicle. While speaking to police, Ariana denied drinking alcohol but admitted to smoking a THC vape pen the night before.

The official police report noted officers said they could smell alcohol on Ariana’s breath and even on her clothes. Ariana was taken into custody after cops said she had a “noticeable” sway during her field sobriety test.