Kim Zolicak's Daughter Brielle Calls Kroy Biermann 'World's Best Dad' After Allegedly Paying Feuding Parents' Electric Bill
Kim Zolicak might be locked in a divorce war with her ex, Kroy Biermann, but their oldest daughter, Brielle, still thinks highly of her father — even if she had to help with their electric bill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brielle, 26, paid tribute to the man who legally adopted her in 2013 Tuesday, showing she's not taking a side amid her parents' ongoing legal nightmare, which includes scandalous accusations and claims they are in "significant debt."
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Zolciak's oldest child shared a throwback shot with Kroy from what appeared to be a high school prom or formal. Brielle paid homage to the ex-NFL player and gave him the best compliment a child can ever give a father.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE WORLDS BEST DAD," the blonde beauty wrote alongside the picture showing her in a white dress and posing with Kroy.
Brielle wasn't done there. She also shared another shot with her mom's soon-to-be ex-husband.
In the second photo, Brielle held up a peace sign while a proud-looking Kroy wrapped his arms around her at an Atlanta Braves game.
"I LOVE YOU SO MUCH," she captioned the sports shot. "HOPE YOU HAVE THE BEST DAY EVER!"
Her loving tribute to Kroy on his 38th birthday comes just days after Kim said that Brielle paid their electric bill during an Instagram Live after fans questioned her about her financial trouble.
While the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star seemed to be kidding, it wouldn't be a far reach considering Kroy recently alluded to not having money for necessities.
In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, his lawyer revealed, "Petitioner finds himself trying to cobble together enough money to pay the $2,000 electric bill."
Kim and Kroy are also more than $1 million in debt, which he attributed to her gambling. She hit back, blaming him for not having a job.
He recently demanded they sell their $3 million family home after court documents revealed, "The parties' financial situation is dire and will soon dramatically affect the well-being of the four minor children."
Despite their financial woes, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Kroy has not asked Kim for her gigantic diamond ring back — however, he is moving forward with the divorce.
After Kim hinted at a possible reconciliation, Kroy's lawyer told RadarOnline.com that her client "has not waivered on his intent to follow through" with his second divorce filing.