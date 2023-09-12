Kim Zolicak's Daughter Brielle Calls Kroy Biermann 'World's Best Dad' After Allegedly Paying Feuding Parents' Electric Bill

Kim Zolicak might be locked in a divorce war with her ex, Kroy Biermann, but their oldest daughter, Brielle, still thinks highly of her father — even if she had to help with their electric bill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brielle, 26, paid tribute to the man who legally adopted her in 2013 Tuesday, showing she's not taking a side amid her parents' ongoing legal nightmare, which includes scandalous accusations and claims they are in "significant debt."