Kroy Biermann 'Moving Forward' With Divorce Despite Kim Zolciak's Claim They Are 'Working on Marriage'
Kroy Biermann "has not waivered on his intent to follow through" with his second divorce filing, RadarOnline.com can confirm, after his estranged wife Kim Zolciak hinted at a possible reconciliation.
The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star briefly spoke about her relationship in a now-expired Instagram Story just days ago, denying that she was leaving their $3 million residence.
"I'm living here not going anywhere!" Zolciak declared while showcasing her shoe closet at their Georgia home heavily featured on RHOA. "Been working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much."
A lawyer for Biermann, however, told RadarOnline.com that he is pushing forward with the divorce proceedings following his second filing at the end of August, doubling down on that statement after Zolciak was spotted wearing her wedding ring in public again.
"He is moving forward and will be attending their upcoming status conference in which he will be asking the court to order the sale of the marital residence," Biermann's lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, shared on Monday.
In his August filing, Biermann requested full legal and physical custody of their four minor children, plus alimony, child support, and exclusive use of their mansion.
The former NFL star also requested to sell their Georgia house, with the proceeds being "placed in escrow."
Zolciak would need to sign a joint consent agreement to put their home on the market, which put them at a standstill for the time being.
Bergstrom explained the money from that purchase would allow Biermann to get a new place as the reality TV couple are more than $1 million in debt, and paying off some charges would bring them closer to sorting out their money woes.
Biermann stated in court docs that he resorted to selling off his personal belongings to make some cash as they struggled with finances and a $2,000 electric bill.
Bergstrom previously told RadarOnline.com that he and his client are "hopeful [Zolciak] will retain counsel soon and the negotiation for a consent sale of the home can begin."
"Unless they sell the home, he doesn't have sufficient funds to get another place," Biermann's lawyer stated. "That is why selling the home is so critical, so the parties can get out from under the same roof. If they don't they’ll be stuck and have to remain in the marital residence and that is not a good situation for anyone, particularly the children."