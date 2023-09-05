Your tip
Domestic Diss: Police Dispatched to Kim Zolciak's Home After 911 Caller Reports ANOTHER 'Verbal Altercation'

kin zociak kroy biermann pp
Source: mega
Sep. 5 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

The marital war between Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, exploded AGAIN, and only RadarOnline.com has the terrifying details of the latest domestic squabble.

The dust-up erupted on August 27 when someone inside the family’s home called 911 and suspiciously hung up, according to the Milton, Georgia Police Department report exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The frightening call came two days after Zolciak called 911 to report she was locked out of her toxic mini mansion about 30 miles north of Atlanta by Bierman,n who in a symbolic gesture, left a pillow outside the front door for his estranged wife.

kim zolciakkroy biernamm
Source: MEGA

Kim Zolciak and Troy Biermann have been at each others throats since he filed new divorce papers last month.

Police were dispatched to the home with a priority 3-level emergency — meaning a crime is in progress, but there is no significant threat of physical injury — after the hang-up call. The precaution was taken after a dispatcher called back the number, and no one answered, according to the police report.

The name of the person who dialed 911 was redacted from the police report — and it is unknown if the 11:11 AM call was made by one of the couple’s children, ages 12 to 9, or Zolciak’s adult daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

“Kim and Kroy having a verbal altercation and (redacted) called 911 from the home phone,” the police report stated. “Met with all three and they advised everything was fine. Kroy then left to walk around while Kim and (redacted) packed for a trip.”

kim kroy report
Source: Milton, Georgia Police Department

The police report showed that when police arrived at the home, the parties involved "advised everything is fine."

Police documents show that police felt comfortable leaving the scene at 11:46 PM.

Zolciak and Brielle were spotted in Los Angeles’ LAX Airport on Monday, where the troubled reality star was photographed wearing her wedding ring.

But sources close to the situation told RadarOnline.com that attempts to hammer out their issues have been unsuccessful. The two have been blaming each other for their dire financial situation, including a $1.1 million IRS tax bill.

kim zolciak kroy biernamm mega
Source: MEGA

The caller claimed Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were engaged in a verbal altercation.

Biermann filed for divorce from Kim only weeks after they called off their initial divorce. The ex-NFL linebacker asked the court to award him primary custody of their four minor kids, child support, and the exclusive use of the mini-mansion they continue to share.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Zolciak called the police on her estranged husband on August 25 to report a “domestic disturbance” — one day after he slapped him with divorce papers, and the same day, he served her with the paperwork at their home.

“Caller statement: husband locked her out/caller arguing with husband,” the police report stated. “No one in danger – but caller reports: her husband has threatened her.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

kim closest milton pd
Source: Milton Police Department

Police body cam footage from a previous 911 call shows Kim Zolciak complaining about her estranged husband.

“She had a locksmith come out and drill into the door to get her in,” officers noted. “Her husband has put a pillow outside the door and won’t let her in the house.”

Meanwhile, Biermann recently requested an emergency hearing to sell their $3 million mansion to avoid foreclosure and to pay off several outstanding credit card bills and persistent debts.

“Over the course of the marriage, the parties have incurred significant debt,” Biermann stated in court documents. “The parties faced foreclosure proceedings in February 2023.”

