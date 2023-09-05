Domestic Diss: Police Dispatched to Kim Zolciak's Home After 911 Caller Reports ANOTHER 'Verbal Altercation'

The marital war between Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, exploded AGAIN, and only RadarOnline.com has the terrifying details of the latest domestic squabble.

The dust-up erupted on August 27 when someone inside the family’s home called 911 and suspiciously hung up, according to the Milton, Georgia Police Department report exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The frightening call came two days after Zolciak called 911 to report she was locked out of her toxic mini mansion about 30 miles north of Atlanta by Bierman,n who in a symbolic gesture, left a pillow outside the front door for his estranged wife.