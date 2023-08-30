Your tip
Kim Zolciak’s Estranged Husband Kroy Not Interested in Reconciling AGAIN, Tired of Fights and 911 Calls

Source: @KimZolciak/Instagram; @KROYBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM
Aug. 30 2023, Published 10:16 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak believes she could win back her estranged husband Kroy Biermann — but sources close to the ex-NFL star say she shouldn’t hold her breath, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, the two have been having blowout fights for the past couple of weeks and their attempts to work on their issues have been unsuccessful.

kim zolciak husband kroy not interested in reconcilation second time divorce
Source: RadarOnline.com

Footage of police talking to Kim & Kroy following an argument at their home.

The two have been blaming the other for their dire financial situation including a $1.1 million tax lien filed by the IRS.

As we previously reported, last week, Kroy filed for divorce from Kim only weeks after they called out their initial divorce. In his filing, the ex-NFL star asked the court to award him primary custody of their 4 minor kids, child support, and the exclusive use of the Georgia mansion they share together.

TMZ caught Kim a couple of days after the divorce was filed wearing her wedding ring at the airport. She seemed open to the idea of reconciling with Kroy and believed the divorce would be dismissed again.

kim zolciak husband kroy not interested in reconcilation second time divorce
Source: MEGA

Kim seems to be thinking positive about a potential reconcilation.

However, Kroy’s lawyer Marlys A. Bergstrom, told the outlet, "No, at this time, he is still moving forward with the divorce action."

Kroy’s decision comes after cops were recently called out to the couple’s home for the umpteenth time.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kim called the police on her estranged husband on August 25 to report a “domestic disturbance” — one day after he slapped him with divorce papers and the same day he served her with the paperwork at their home.

kim zolciak husband kroy not interested in reconcilation second time divorce
Source: RadarOnline.com

Kim told police she fears Kroy has CTE.

MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak

Kim claimed Kroy had locked her out of their home.

“Caller statement: husband locked her out/caller arguing with husband,” the police report read. “No one in danger – but caller reports: her husband has threatened her.”

kim zolciak husband kroy not interested in reconcilation second time divorce
Source: RadarOnline.com

Kroy was upset with Kim's claims of CTE.

“She had a locksmith come out and drill into the door to get her in,” officers noted. “Her husband has put a pillow outside the door and won’t let her in the house.”

Officers left the scene after an hour at the scene.

RadarOnline.com obtained exclusive bodycam footage of Kim and Kroy talking to officers during previous visits prior to Kroy filing for divorce a second time.

During the talks, Kim admitted to police she thinks Kroy suffers from CTE from his days in the NFL while he accused her of having a gambling addiction.

Kim has yet to respond to Kroy’s new divorce in court.

