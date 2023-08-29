Kim Zolciak Calls Police On Husband Kroy Biermann After He Allegedly Locks Her Out of Georgia Mansion One Day After He Files For Divorce

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak was allegelly locked out of her house after an explosive verbal dispute with her estranged husband Kroy Biermann, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The all too common dust-up erupted just one day after Biermann slapped his Zolciak with divorce papers seeking full custody of their four children, child support, and exclusive rights to live in the toxic mini-mansion they share in Milton, Georgia.

In a symbolic gesture, Biermann cruelly left a pillow outside the front door for his estranged wife.