'This is Not the Man I Married': Kim Zolciak Tells Police She Fears Her Ex-NFL Star Husband May Be Suffering From Traumatic Brain Injury

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak fears her husband may be suffering from traumatic brain injuries common among former NFL players, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Zolciak made the shocking admission to a Milton, Georgia police officer who responded to a domestic dispute at their home on May 4, 2023, after her linebacker hubby Kroy Biermann, locked her designer handbags and jewelry in the basement safe.

While chatting in her walk-in closet with a police officer, Zolciak claimed the former Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills player is allegedly suffering from “mental illness” and that his mind seems to be rapidly deteriorating.