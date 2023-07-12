'This is Not the Man I Married': Kim Zolciak Tells Police She Fears Her Ex-NFL Star Husband May Be Suffering From Traumatic Brain Injury
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak fears her husband may be suffering from traumatic brain injuries common among former NFL players, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Zolciak made the shocking admission to a Milton, Georgia police officer who responded to a domestic dispute at their home on May 4, 2023, after her linebacker hubby Kroy Biermann, locked her designer handbags and jewelry in the basement safe.
While chatting in her walk-in closet with a police officer, Zolciak claimed the former Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills player is allegedly suffering from “mental illness” and that his mind seems to be rapidly deteriorating.
“Can I tell you it makes me sad to say this but he’s not right,” Zolciak said while taking her index finger and pointing it up towards her temple.
“I swear on my kids, this is not the man that I married,” she whispered to the police officer fearing Biermann, 37, was within earshot.
Zolciak then asked the police officers if he remembers Shane Dronett, a defensive lineman for the Falcons who took his own life in 2009 while battling paranoia, uncontrollable rage, and confusion — later determined to be triggered by chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
Dronett was only 38 years old when he pointed a gun at his terrified wife before turning the weapon on himself inside the kitchen of his home in Duluth, Georgia.
“He was a friend of mine,” Zolciak pointed out to the officer who asked, “Are they doing CTE (tests) on him?” referring to Biermann.
"No! That's the f---- problem," she relied.
Zolciak then described a recent incident where she was on a massage table when “my husband is like f--- you! f--- you! you f------ b…-!” she said rapidly jabbing her pointed finger back and forth in the officer's face to demonstrate Biermann’s explosive rage.
“My chiropractor is like this,” Zolciak said putting her trembling hands on the sides of her head.
Dronett played in the NFL for about 20 years, while Biermann only lasted 8 seasons racking up 333 tackles and nearly 24 hard-hitting sacks.
CTE is commonly caused by repeated head injuries and concussions that severely damage the brain cells — like Alzheimer and dementia patients.
CTE was found in New England Patriots tight-end Aaron Hernandez, who at 27 hanged himself inside his prison cell while serving a life sentence for murder.
Even while talking to the 911 dispatcher, Zolciak indicated Biermann was having mental issues.
“He’s physically and verbally abusive,” Zolciak told the 911 operator. "Hate to bother you and I’m so sorry, but it is getting crazy and out of hand. …he’s mentally ill ma’am.”
Police eventually arrived and cajoled Biermann to open the massive house safe and return Zolciak’s passport. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Zolciak and Biermann called off their divorce after a raging two-month battle.