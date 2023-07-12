SHOCKING 911 CALL: Terrified Kim Zolciak Calls Police On Husband: 'I Don't Need This S---!'
RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the dramatic 911 dispatch tape when the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak called the police on her formerly estranged husband.
The domestic drama unfolded on May 4 when Kroy Biermann allegedly began stashing Zolciak's expensive designer purses inside a basement safe — just days before the feuding couple filed dueling divorce papers.
“He’s hiding all of my assets – we are going through a divorce,” Zolciak said on the call. “I just found out he stole all my stuff. I’m sorry to bother you guys with all this petty stuff it's just been bad – it’s been bad.”
“He’s physically and verbally abusive,” Zolciak charged, telling the dispatcher Biermann has firearms in the home, but they are locked up in the safe. ”It’s just insane, I don’t know what you guys can do. I hate to bother you and I’m so sorry, but it is getting crazy and out of hand. …he’s mentally ill ma’am.”
The frightening 911 call is interrupted by Biermann, who accused his wife of slugging him in the head.
“I suggest you leave,” Zolciak said in a terrified shaky voice. As Biermann’s voice is heard in the background, Zolciak stated: “Nobody touched you!”
“I can't punch him ma’am I have long nails,” Zolciak said, apparently responding to Biermann's claim.
“Can you step away from him?” the dispatcher asked.
“Yes ma’am…. He’s f------ crazy,” Zolciak responded, later admitting that she is not in danger. “It's so immature. This doesn’t have to be like this we have four kids.”
Zolciak begins to break down when the dispatcher asks if the children are present and explains they were sequestered in the kitchen as the domestic mayhem unfolded.
At another point, one of her kids asks what's going on and she explains, 'I can't lie to my kids," she admitted to the dispatcher
“He’s taking everything from me,” Zolciak complained about Biermann’s alleged frantic confiscation of her treasured high-priced items.
She then apologized to the dispatcher and stated, “This is crazy There are people f------ dying in the world and this guy is aggressive… he is physically and verbally abusive. This is too much.”
Zolciak told the dispatcher that she barricaded herself in the bedroom to prevent Biermann from snatching her possessions. In a reassuring voice, the operator agrees to stay on the telephone with her until the police arrived.
As the two chat, the dispatcher told Zolciak every woman has their breaking point in a relationship.
The reality star replied, ‘I’m broken girl, I’m there because I can’t protect him any longer. He needs help. I’m shaking like a leaf, like a crazy person.”
“I can’t take it anymore,” added Zolciak, who repeatedly complains about her missing handbags about a dozen times, including a very expensive Hermes.
Zolciak then calls her friend who is heard complaining about Biermann and how he allegedly took her car keys and prevented her from leaving the house. At one-point Zolciak breaks down whimpering: “I don’t need this s---, this is crazy. This unnecessary bulls---.”
Police eventually arrived and cajoled Biermann to open the massive house safe and return Zolciak’s passport.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Zolciak and Biermann called off their divorce after a raging two-month battle.