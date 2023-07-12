SHOCKING 911 CALL: Terrified Kim Zolciak Calls Police On Husband: 'I Don't Need This S---!'

RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the dramatic 911 dispatch tape when the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak called the police on her formerly estranged husband.

The domestic drama unfolded on May 4 when Kroy Biermann allegedly began stashing Zolciak's expensive designer purses inside a basement safe — just days before the feuding couple filed dueling divorce papers.

“He’s hiding all of my assets – we are going through a divorce,” Zolciak said on the call. “I just found out he stole all my stuff. I’m sorry to bother you guys with all this petty stuff it's just been bad – it’s been bad.”