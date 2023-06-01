Kim Zolciak and Estranged Husband Kroy ‘Totally Hate Each Other’ as They Live Under Same Roof During Bitter Divorce: Sources

Kim Zolciak and her soon-to-be ex-husband Kroy Biermann are currently living in the same Georgia home as they battle it out in court over child support and custody of their kids, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, “Kim and Kroy totally hate each other. It’s going to be a heck of a fight.” Another insider said the two are actively avoiding each other while inside the pad.