Former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Kim Zolciak Spends Mother's Day with the Twins Amid Custody Battle with Kory Biermann
Former reality TV star Kim Zolciak was out celebrating Mother's Day as she fights for primary custody of her kids in the legal battle with her ex Kroy Biermann, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It's only been a few days since the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum came out of hiding without her wedding ring, and now she's sharing images of her with Biermann's 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane, celebrating Mother's Day.
Zolciak posted several photos of her and her kids on Instagram from a family function at the twin's school. The 44-year-old mother wore a matching blue jean top and bottoms, while her two kids wore their school uniforms.
It's unclear whether the kids' father was at the function or not.
Several rumors have been circulating in recent weeks regarding the former Bravo star and her divorce. Anonymous gossip sites claimed Zolciak and Biermann had an open relationship. However, sources with direct knowledge say that those claims are entirely made up and that there was "no cheating" or "flexibility" in the couple's sex life before the divorce.
The reality TV personality was also heavily rumored to be in talks to rejoin the cast of RHOA or Don't Be Tardy, but sources have told RadarOnline.com exclusively that those talks didn't happen.
Zolciack filed to end her marriage to the ex-NFL star on Monday, May 8, when it came out that the two owes the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also allegedly owe the state of Georgia an additional $15,000 in unpaid taxes from 2018.
Biermann addressed their money issues in a filing to the court stating that "the parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage, and Plaintiff seeks an equitable division of same."
Biermann is demanding exclusive access to their mansion and primary custody of their four minor children — Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.
The 44-year-old former Housewife also has two older daughters — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21 — who the former football star adopted earlier in the marriage.
