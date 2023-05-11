Kim Zolciak Resurfaces Without Wedding Ring After Filing for Divorce From Kroy Biermann Amid Financial Mess
Kim Zolciak came out of hiding — and already slipped off her wedding ring after filing for divorce from Kroy Biermann earlier this week. After RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Kim, 44, is NOT in talks with Bravo for a Real Housewives Of Atlanta or Don't Be Tardy return following the end of her marriage and financial hardship, the ex-reality star broke cover without her massive bling.
The soon-to-be divorcée popped up on Instagram Stories Wednesday night and looked unbothered by the headlines. Kim also revealed she's taking up a new hobby while her world comes crashing down: Fortnite.
Since "Brielle doesn’t acknowledge me for hours," the ex-RHOA star said she was learning how to play the video game.
Kim flashed her ringless finger while joking about the game with her children in the short clip. Hours earlier, Brielle unfollowed her adoptive dad on social media after Kroy updated his profile to read: “My ring meant a thing.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kim filed to end her marriage to the ex-NFL star on Monday after it was revealed the once-happy pair owes the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also allegedly owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes from 2018.
In his response, Kroy addressed their money issues, telling the court that “the parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage, and Plaintiff seeks an equitable division of same.”
Reports about their alleged money trouble began circulating after it was revealed that Kim and Kroy's $2.6 million Georgia mansion had entered foreclosure and was set to be sold at auction in February.
RadarOnline.com told you — Kim denied their family's home was hitting the auction block at the time, and weeks later, the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC said the foreclosure auction was called off but did not explain why.
As this outlet reported, Kroy is demanding exclusive access to the mansion they share and primary custody of their four minor children — Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. Kroy also adopted Kim's oldest girls — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.
While it appeared like Brielle took issue with his profile change, sources told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Kroy is "not bitter" post-split.