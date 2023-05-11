Kim Zolciak Resurfaces Without Wedding Ring After Filing for Divorce From Kroy Biermann Amid Financial Mess

Kim Zolciak came out of hiding — and already slipped off her wedding ring after filing for divorce from Kroy Biermann earlier this week. After RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Kim, 44, is NOT in talks with Bravo for a Real Housewives Of Atlanta or Don't Be Tardy return following the end of her marriage and financial hardship, the ex-reality star broke cover without her massive bling.

The soon-to-be divorcée popped up on Instagram Stories Wednesday night and looked unbothered by the headlines. Kim also revealed she's taking up a new hobby while her world comes crashing down: Fortnite.

Since "Brielle doesn’t acknowledge me for hours," the ex-RHOA star said she was learning how to play the video game.