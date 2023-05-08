'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband 'Not Bitter' About Divorce, Money Issues Played a Role in Split: Sources
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak's estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, has yet to publicly address reports of the couple's divorce after 11 years of marriage, but an insider tells us the former NFL athlete is "not bitter" post-split.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier today, legal documents were filed to end Zolciak and Biermann's union, with April 30 listed as their date of separation.
Kim demanded primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody. She is also seeking spousal support and to legally restore her maiden name.
Their breakup comes as the couple is facing serious financial issues. An insider claimed the money woes did indeed play a part in the breakup.
Zolciak and Biermann have been accused of owing the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018.
The exes also allegedly owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes from 2018.
Rumors of money struggles spread months ago after their mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia, entered foreclosure in February. At the time, Zolciak denied their family's home was hitting the auction block.
Weeks later, the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC said the foreclosure auction was canceled for an unexplained reason.
Meanwhile, Zolciak had been "telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out." Another source said she told her close friends that "she was not moving."
Biermann met his future bride in 2010 at a charity event when he was playing for the Atlanta Falcons. The two exchanged their vows in November 2011.
Zolciak was previously married to Daniel Toce from 2001 to 2003.
Fans watched Zolciak's love story unfold on RHOA prior to the pair landing their own spinoff, Don't Be Tardy, which lasted for eight seasons.
It seems the now-exes had a change of heart after gushing over their relationship last November. "Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it's a choice," she told E News at the time. "A lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Zolciak's rep for comment.