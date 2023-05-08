Kim Zolciak Files for Divorce From Husband Kroy Biermann, Demands Primary Custody of Kids Amid Financial Woes
Kim Zolciak is ending her 11-year marriage to Kroy Biermann after it was discovered the couple allegedly owns the IRS more than $1,000,000, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, decided to pull the plug on their relationship as their union is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."
In the legal documents obtained by TMZ, Zolciak is demanding primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the four minor children she shares with Biermann. She also lists their date of separation as April 30.
Kim doesn't just outline her custody wishes. She also made it clear that she wants the ex-NFL star to pay her spousal support and she no longer wants to go by Zolciak-Biermann as the reality star is asking the judge to restore her maiden name.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kim and Kroy have been accused of owing the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also allegedly owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes from 2018.
Rumors of possible money issues for the pair spread online months ago after their Alpharetta, GA, mansion entered foreclosure in February.
At the time, Kim denied their family's home was hitting the auction block. Weeks later, the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC said the foreclosure auction was canceled but failed to explain why.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kim and Kroy's $2.6 million property — which was heavily featured on their family's spin-off show Don't Be Tardy — was set to go to the highest bidder on March 7, based on a notice from Truist Bank.
Documents obtained by this outlet showed that Truist Bank hired a law firm and began foreclosure proceedings last August based on a $1.65 million mortgage the embattled couple received in 2013.
Despite the news, we learned that Kim had been "telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out." The source said she told her inner circle that "she's not moving."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Kim and Kroy met in 2010 at a charity event when he was playing for the Atlanta Falcons. The two said "I do" in November 2011. Kim and Kroy share four biological children — Kroy Jagger, 11, Kash Kade, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. He adopted Kim's oldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kim's rep for comment.