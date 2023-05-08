Kim Zolciak & Husband Kroy Accused Of Owing $1.1 Million In Back Taxes, IRS Slaps Couple With Lien
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy have been slapped with a federal tax lien accusing them of owing a 7-figure debt in back taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned,
According to official records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the IRS filed a federal tax lien against the duo on April 11. The lien accused the couple of owing $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018.
The grand total of the liens comes to $1,147,834.67.
The IRS warned the lien will be placed against all property owned by the Biermann family. The tax drama comes months after the couple’s Georgia home narrowly avoided being foreclosed on.
Back in February, the home was taken off the list of properties for sale at a public auction. The law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC said the foreclosure auction was canceled but did not provide details for the last-minute cancellation.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim and her husband's $2.6 million mansion was set to go to the highest bidder on March 7.
Truist Bank had claimed the couple defaulted on their $1.65 million mortgage and hired a law firm to begin foreclosure proceedings in 2022.
"The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed," the official notice read.
Sources close to Kim said she had been "telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out." The reality star even took to social media to deny the claims she was being forced to move out of her home.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of her tax debt, Kim has been dragged to court by American Express over a $215k bill she has refused to pay.
Over the past couple of years, the credit card company has attempted to seize her Bravo paychecks with little success.