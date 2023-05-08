Kim Zolciak & Husband Kroy Accused Of Owing $1.1 Million In Back Taxes, IRS Slaps Couple With Lien

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy have been slapped with a federal tax lien accusing them of owing a 7-figure debt in back taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned,

According to official records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the IRS filed a federal tax lien against the duo on April 11. The lien accused the couple of owing $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018.