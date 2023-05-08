Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Kim Zolciak
Exclusive Details

Kim Zolciak & Husband Kroy Accused Of Owing $1.1 Million In Back Taxes, IRS Slaps Couple With Lien

Embedded Image
Source: Instagram
By:

May 8 2023, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy have been slapped with a federal tax lien accusing them of owing a 7-figure debt in back taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned,

According to official records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the IRS filed a federal tax lien against the duo on April 11. The lien accused the couple of owing $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The grand total of the liens comes to $1,147,834.67.

The IRS warned the lien will be placed against all property owned by the Biermann family. The tax drama comes months after the couple’s Georgia home narrowly avoided being foreclosed on.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Back in February, the home was taken off the list of properties for sale at a public auction. The law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC said the foreclosure auction was canceled but did not provide details for the last-minute cancellation.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim and her husband's $2.6 million mansion was set to go to the highest bidder on March 7.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Truist Bank had claimed the couple defaulted on their $1.65 million mortgage and hired a law firm to begin foreclosure proceedings in 2022.

"The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed," the official notice read.

Embedded Image
Source: BRAVO
Article continues below advertisement

Sources close to Kim said she had been "telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out." The reality star even took to social media to deny the claims she was being forced to move out of her home.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of her tax debt, Kim has been dragged to court by American Express over a $215k bill she has refused to pay.

Over the past couple of years, the credit card company has attempted to seize her Bravo paychecks with little success.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.