Kim Zolciak Not in Talks With Bravo for 'RHOA' Return Amid Divorce... Yet

Sources told RadarOnline.com that it's "too premature" for producers to discuss Kim's possible return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta or bringing back her family's Don't Be Tardy spinoff. Insiders shared the idea hasn't even been thrown around the office yet.

Kim made a dramatic exit from RHOA in 2012 following her feud with ex-costar NeNe Leakes. While her archenemy claimed Zolciak was fired, Kim said she was leaving the franchise for the spinoff show.