Kim Zolciak Not in Talks With Bravo for 'RHOA' Return Amid Divorce... Yet
Kim Zolciak hasn't gotten a call from Bravo producers for a reality show return — but don't count her out yet. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that when it comes to catching the newly single star navigating through her divorce from Kroy Biermann, the network has not made any moves to approach Kim or her family for a career comeback.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that it's "too premature" for producers to discuss Kim's possible return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta or bringing back her family's Don't Be Tardy spinoff. Insiders shared the idea hasn't even been thrown around the office yet.
Kim made a dramatic exit from RHOA in 2012 following her feud with ex-costar NeNe Leakes. While her archenemy claimed Zolciak was fired, Kim said she was leaving the franchise for the spinoff show.
Earlier that year, she filmed Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding, which followed Kim and Kroy on their journey to the alter. Bravo ended up renewing the spinoff for several more seasons, renaming the series Don't Be Tardy. The reality show was canceled in May 2021 after eight seasons — but doesn't Don't Be Tardy to the Divorce have a nice ring to it?
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kim filed to end her marriage to the ex-NFL star on Monday after it was revealed the once-happy pair owes the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also allegedly owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes from 2018.
In his response, Kroy touched on their money issues, telling the court that “the parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage, and Plaintiff seeks an equitable division of same.”
Rumblings of money issues began in February after it was revealed that Kim and Kroy's $2.6 million Georgia mansion had entered foreclosure and was set to be sold at auction.
At the time, Kim denied their family's home was hitting the auction block. Weeks later, the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC said the foreclosure auction but gave no explanation why.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Kroy is demanding exclusive access to the mansion they share and primary custody of their four minor children — Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.
While they both cited that their marriage is "irretrievably broken," sources told us exclusively that Kroy is "not bitter" post-split.