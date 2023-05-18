Kim Zolciak Serves Estranged Husband Kroy With Legal Papers At Georgia Home They Are Sharing As Divorce Rages On
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak served her estranged husband Kroy Biermann with divorce papers outside their Georgia home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kim informed the court that Kroy was been officially served with the papers on May 13.
The process server she hired said he drove up to the couple’s home in Alpharetta, Georgia. Sources say Kim and Kroy are still living under the same roof despite filing dueling divorce petitions.
The server said Kroy was outside the home wearing “gray P.J.s” with an “extremely large bulldog sitting next to him.” Kroy asked the man why he was parked outside his home. The server explained he was there to serve a “Kroy Biermann.”
Kroy then responded, “That’s me. What is it?” The server explained Kim had filed for divorce. “He took the papers from me and told me “ok bye” turned his back on me and walked away. He did not give me the opportunity to explain anything to him and he was on the phone talking the whole time,” the server said.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, on May 8, Kim and Kroy filed separate divorce cases in Georgia court. Both demanded the court award them primary custody of their 4 minor kids: Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane.
In addition, they both want the other to pay child and spousal support. Kroy even asked that Kim be ordered to vacate their home and not return after she leaves.
In his petition, Kroy listed the date of marriage as November 11, 2011. He said the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Kim listed the same reason in her filing.
On top of the bitter breakup, the couple are being chased down by the IRS who accuse Kim & Kroy of owing $1.1 million in back taxes.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this week, Kim filed a motion demanding Kroy submit to drug testing.
Kim said she has “seen [Kroy] smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in [Kroy’s] care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to [Kroy’s] drug use.”
Kim said a “five-panel hair follicle drug screening” should be ordered immediately to determine if Kroy has smoked. Kroy has yet to respond to the request.