Kim Zolciak Demands Estranged Husband Kroy Submit To Drug Tests, Accuses Him Of Smoking Marijuana

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak has demanded her estranged husband Kroy Biermann be ordered to submit to random drug tests — as they battle it out over primary custody of their kids, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kim filed a motion for hair follicle testing of Kroy. She asked that he not cut or remove any of his hair until a screening is complete.