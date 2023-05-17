Kim Zolciak and Estranged Husband Kroy Tax Debt Grows As Custody Fight Rages on
Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann have been hit with a second tax lien, this time by the State of Georgia — adding to the $1.1 million the duo owes to the IRS, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to official records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Georgia Department of Revenue filed a state tax lien against Kim & Kroy on April 3.
The lien accuses the reality stars of owing $8,823 in unpaid taxes for the year 2018. However, the debt has grown with interest of $2,261, penalties of $2,205, and other fees totaling $1,800. The grand total owed is listed as $15,104.72.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, around the same time, the IRS filed a federal tax lien against Kim and Kroy on April 11. The lien accuses the couple of owing $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018. The total was listed as $1,147,834.67.
The total for the state and federal liens comes to $1,162,939.39.
The tax drama comes as Kroy and Kim split. The two filed dueling divorce petitions in Georgia.
- Former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Kim Zolciak Spends Mother's Day with the Twins Amid Custody Battle with Kory Biermann
- Kim Zolciak Resurfaces Without Wedding Ring After Filing for Divorce From Kroy Biermann Amid Financial Mess
- Kim Zolciak Not in Talks With Bravo for 'RHOA' Return Amid Divorce... Yet
As we first reported, the two filed separate cases on May 8 but Kroy was technically first. In his petition, he demanded primary custody and support from the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star.
In his petition, Kroy listed the date of marriage as November 11, 2011. He said the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”
Kroy and Kim share 4 minor kids: Kroy, Kash, Kaia and Kane. “Said children are presently in the care, custody, and control of [Kroy], and [Kroy] seeks the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of said minor children,” his petition read.
Kroy asked the court to award him temporary and permanent child support. Further, he said, “The parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage, and Plaintiff seeks an equitable division of same.”
Further, his petition said, “The parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage, and [Kroy] seeks an equitable division of same.”
Kim filed her own petition asking for primary custody and support.