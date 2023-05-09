Kim Zolciak Plotted to Divorce Husband Kroy for ‘a Long Time’ as Financial Issues Took a Toll on Marriage: Sources
Kim Zolciak had been privately planning to leave her husband Kroy for “a long time” as the money woes they faced were too much to handle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Kim had made the decision to end her marriage long before she filed for divorce.
A source told People, "She had not told anyone, not even family. She didn't tell anyone, even [her] friends were kept in the dark."
As we first reported, sources told RadarOnline.com that money played a role in the divorce. The financial problems started way before the IRS filed the recent lien accusing the couple of owing $1 million in back taxes.
According to official records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the IRS filed a federal tax lien against the estranged couple on April 11.
The filing accused the couple of owing $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018. The grand total of the liens comes to $1,147,834.67.
As we first reported, earlier this year, the couple’s Georgia home narrowly avoided being sold off at a foreclosure auction. The sale was canceled at the last minute. The exes were accused of having defaulted on their mortgage. Throughout the ordeal, Kim attempted to convince her fans that she was not leaving her home and the news was all a misunderstanding.
On top of that, Kim was sued by American Express for a $200k unpaid credit card bill. The company even tried to seize her Bravo paychecks to collect on the debt.
Another source said that money problems were the main issue in the marriage.
The insider said, "There's no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors. He's been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They're not on good terms right now."
Despite the tension, we’re told the couple are still living together in their Georgia home.