Exposed: Kim Zolciak's First Husband's Disturbing Past, Reality Star Fought to Keep Convicted Child Molester Away From Their Kids

The ex-stepdaughter spoke to RadarOnline.com exclusively, claiming she was just turning 14 years old when she went to live with her mother and Toce, and she allegedly spent "two years being abused" by him.

"He became a friend," she told RadarOnline.com about how their relationship started. "He became very close with me," the victim added, claiming he "manipulated me into thinking that he was this good person and that everything was okay … then once he built that relationship with me, that's when all the abuse started."

