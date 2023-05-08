Exposed: Kim Zolciak's First Husband's Disturbing Past, Reality Star Fought to Keep Convicted Child Molester Away From Their Kids
Newly single Kim Zolciak was devastated to learn a shocking truth about her first husband years before her split from current spouse Kroy Biermann, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta personality's ex Daniel Dominic Toce made headlines more than a decade ago when it was revealed he pleaded guilty to molesting a 15-year-old, later revealed to be his ex-stepdaughter.
Zolciak shares Brielle and Ariana with Toce. Plus, the RHOA star and Biermann share four children of their own together: Kroy Jagger (KJ), Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane.
Toce remarried after his two-year union to Zolciak ended in 2003 and was arrested in 2010 for sexual risk of injury to a minor. After pleading guilty to a single count of felony sex abuse against a minor, he was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.
He served some time at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield while the remainder of his sentence was suspended.
Upon his release, he was to complete a 10-year probation period and to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
"Kim can't believe the father of her girls is a child molester!" a source close to the reality star claimed about her first reaction. "When she got the news, she was sick to her stomach, Kim couldn't stop thinking about the shocking crime that Daniel committed on that innocent girl."
The ex-stepdaughter spoke to RadarOnline.com exclusively, claiming she was just turning 14 years old when she went to live with her mother and Toce, and she allegedly spent "two years being abused" by him.
"He became a friend," she told RadarOnline.com about how their relationship started. "He became very close with me," the victim added, claiming he "manipulated me into thinking that he was this good person and that everything was okay … then once he built that relationship with me, that's when all the abuse started."
Insiders said that Zolciak consulted her legal team to see if she could permanently protect their daughters from her father after finding out about his molestation case.
"She doesn't want him anywhere near her two girls when he gets out of prison," the source claimed. "Kim feels terrible about what Daniel did and has spoken to his victim on the phone. But she's still trying to come to grips with the fact that her ex-husband is a child molestor."
"Did I deserve what happened to me? Absolutely not!" Toce's ex-stepdaughter told RadarOnline.com during our previous interview. "I'm glad that Kim has been going and trying to take custody away from him. That's great because he shouldn't be in anyone's life."