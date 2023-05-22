Kim Zolciak’s Estranged Husband Kroy Demands She Submit To Psychological Evaluation, Accuses Her Of Spending Marital Funds On Gambling
Kim Zolciak’s estranged husband Kroy Biermann has demanded the reality star be examined by a medical professional due to her “troubling behavior,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kroy has asked the judge presiding over their divorce to force Kim to sit for a psychological evaluation.
In the filing, Kroy says Kim has “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months” leading up to him filing for divorce.
He said she has acknowledged “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children.”
Kroy said he is concerned for the children’s safety and well-being.
He wants Kim to be psychologically evaluated to determine if she has any underlying mental issues such as depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder, ADD or anything else.
The move comes days after Kim demanded Kroy submit to a drug test.
In her motion, Kim said she has “seen [Kroy] smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in [Kroy’s] care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to [Kroy’s] drug use.”
Kim said a “five-panel hair follicle drug screening” should be ordered immediately to determine if Kroy has smoked. Kroy has yet to respond.
As we first reported, Kim and Kroy filed dueling divorce petitions on May 8. Both asked the court to award them primary custody of their 4 minor kids: Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane. Kim and Kroy both demanded the other pay child and spousal support.
In his petition, Kroy listed the date of marriage as November 11, 2011. He said the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Kim said the same in her petition. The couple is facing serious financial issues with the IRS claiming they owe over $1 million in back taxes.
Last month, the couple was hit with a $1.1 million tax lien by the IRS. The lien said the couple owed $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018. The grand total of the liens comes to $1,147,834.67.