Kim Zolciak’s Estranged Husband Kroy Demands She Submit To Psychological Evaluation, Accuses Her Of Spending Marital Funds On Gambling

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kroy has asked the judge presiding over their divorce to force Kim to sit for a psychological evaluation.

Kim Zolciak ’ s estranged husband Kroy Biermann has demanded the reality star be examined by a medical professional due to her “troubling behavior,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the filing, Kroy says Kim has “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months” leading up to him filing for divorce.

He said she has acknowledged “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children.”

Kroy said he is concerned for the children’s safety and well-being.