BODYCAM VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Sobbing Kim Zolciak Tells Cops 'Something is Wrong' With 'Aggressive' Kroy Biermann’s ‘Mind’ in 911 Response — 'He Locked Me Out and I Can’t Get Back in'

Zolciak was seen approaching in the darkness, wearing a bathrobe as she motioned for one of the officers to follow her inside.

"Can I step in here?" he asked, to which Zolciak replied, "Please. He's f------ crazy."

The Bravolebrity was on the phone with her mother at the time and calmed the family's barking dogs as she went into further detail in the kitchen. Zolciak tearfully explained that she called 911 because they were non-stop bickering.