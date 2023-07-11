Your tip
BODYCAM VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Sobbing Kim Zolciak Tells Cops 'Something is Wrong' With 'Aggressive' Kroy Biermann’s ‘Mind’ in 911 Response — 'He Locked Me Out and I Can’t Get Back in'

kim kroy miltonpd pp
Source: Milton Police Department
Jul. 11 2023, Updated 5:01 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak fought back tears as she addressed officers in bodycam footage, exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, following a dispute with estranged husband Kroy Biermann that took place weeks before their reconciliation.

The clip captured on May 2 showed Biermann greeting cops at the door and stating that he didn't want them to enter the home until speaking with Zolciak in person.

kim milton pd
Source: Milton Police Department

Zolciak was seen approaching in the darkness, wearing a bathrobe as she motioned for one of the officers to follow her inside.

"Can I step in here?" he asked, to which Zolciak replied, "Please. He's f------ crazy."

The Bravolebrity was on the phone with her mother at the time and calmed the family's barking dogs as she went into further detail in the kitchen. Zolciak tearfully explained that she called 911 because they were non-stop bickering.

kim milton pd
Source: Milton Police Department
"I can't keep doing this every day of my life," she said while cupping her face and wiping her eyes.

The reality star detailed their recent dispute in the bathroom, as previously reported on by RadarOnline.com. A police report stated that Zolciak "was refusing to leave" the master bathroom, despite Biermann expressing that he wished to shower.

In bodycam footage, she accused Biermann of locking her out, claiming he's done similar actions during other arguments.

kim miltonpd
Source: Milton Police Department
"He has been so aggressive and so ugly," Zolciak's mother said. "He has been following her around the house and she went down to the basement bedroom."

Zolciak's mother explained the turmoil has been going on "for a long time," to which the RHOA star interjected that she warned Biermann that she would be calling the police the next time "he does something to me."

The reality star said she had been sleeping in her daughter's room amid their feuds.

kroy miltonpd
Source: Milton Police Department
Biermann, for his part, said he had simply wanted to shower and didn't want to rehash ongoing drama with Zolciak. He denied ever stopping her from calling 911.

Despite their explosive spats at home, both filed to dismiss their marriage dissolution requests two months after filing. The on-again couple shares four kids together and Biermann also adopted her two older daughters.

