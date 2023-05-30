Kroy Biermann Calls Cops on Estranged Wife Kim Zolciak, Accused Her of Refusing to Leave the Bathroom
A tense verbal dispute between exes Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak led the former NFL star to call the cops on his estranged wife amid their divorce proceedings, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
An investigation report obtained by RadarOnline.com detailed the incident that unfolded at their Georgia home on May 2 around 10:23 PM, noting that Biermann was first to greet officers upon their arrival.
The police initially responded to the house regarding a domestic dispute although both claimed they did not get physical once officers were on the scene.
The report stated that former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Zolciak "was refusing to leave" the master bathroom, despite him expressing that he wished to shower.
"Nothing physical occurred," according to Biermann, who told officers this occasion marked the first time that PD was called in response to an incident involving them.
Biermann said there were kids home at the time, but they were already asleep and unaware of any conflict between himself and Zolciak.
The Bravo personality gave a different recounting of events in the police report, telling officers that she was on the phone when Biermann began "shouting at her" and "telling her to leave." Zolciak said when she attempted to make her exit, Biermann "would stand in the doorway" and block her, also accusing her ex of "chest bumping" her.
Zolciak also stated that "nothing physical occurred on this date." She alleged that Biermann had prevented her from calling 911 in the past by snatching her phone when they would fight.
"She was advised to call the police if any of those offenses or any other ones occurred," according to the report, which stated she was told to go to a neighbor's house if needed.
Zolciak implied that she previously didn't want to get authorities involved to avoid media attention.
Cops told Biermann to separate from Zolciak for the night "so things wouldn't escalate."
He was informed that he could be charged with offenses if he prevented Zolciak from calling 911 or forced her to stay in the home in the future.
No arrests were made, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
News broke in May that Zolciak and Biermann were divorcing after 11 years of marriage on the heels of reported financial issues.
The exes share four children together, and the former athlete also legally adopted her two daughters.