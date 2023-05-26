Kim Zolciak Selling Off Used Wigs After Being Hit With $1 Million Tax Lien

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak has started selling off her prized wigs, as the cash-strapped reality star faces a massive lien from the IRS and a nasty divorce from husband Kroy Biermann, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Recently, Kim added her signature wigs to her online shop, The Biermann's Closet. The move comes after Uncle Sam accused her and her estranged husband of owing $1.1 million in back taxes.