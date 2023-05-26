Kim Zolciak Selling Off Used Wigs After Being Hit With $1 Million Tax Lien
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak has started selling off her prized wigs, as the cash-strapped reality star faces a massive lien from the IRS and a nasty divorce from husband Kroy Biermann, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Recently, Kim added her signature wigs to her online shop, The Biermann's Closet. The move comes after Uncle Sam accused her and her estranged husband of owing $1.1 million in back taxes.
For a mere $1,500, Bravo fans could purchase one of the used hairpieces.
The bizarre listings began at $1,500 and go up to $2,750, depending on the wig's style, color, and length.
Wigs weren't the only items up for grabs that were once worn by the Don't Be Tardy star.
The brand name-obsessed Bravo star also listed designer handbags and clothing for sale. Kim's online shop described the listings as "slightly worn" while she teased that other items for sell were "BRAND NEW with tags."
Kim's online garage sale appeared to be a desperate grab for cash.
In a new court filing, the ex-Atlanta Falcon demanded a psychological evaluation of his estranged wife, due to her "compulsions" associated with an alleged gambling addiction.
In his court filing, Kroy claimed that Kim was "spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance."
Kroy continued that Kim's "compulsion has financially devastated the parties," as he noted that her "time is so consumed with online gambling" she was unable to care for the four children they had together, Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.
Kroy legally adopted Kim's daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, in 2013.
A couple of days before his motion, Kim demanded Kroy be ordered to submit to a drug test. She accused him of smoking marijuana.
The ex-RHOA star said she was concerned for her children's well-being and wanted his hair tested immediately.