Kim Zolciak Offloading Her Designer Handbags Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce and IRS Woes
Kim Zolciak is saying goodbye to her luxury handbags on the heels of divorce news and alleged financial issues. RadarOnline.com can reveal The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is selling off her high-priced purses amid ending her 11-year marriage to Kroy Biermann after it was discovered the pair allegedly owes the IRS $1.1 million.
Kim, 44, is hawking several designer handbags, but they will cost you a pretty penny. Her highest-priced item is a $12,000 Chanel acrylic suitcase bag that she "never carried," followed by a Chanel tote for $7,500, a brand-new Fendi bag for $6,750, all the way to the cheapest — a $2,000 hot pink Prada backpack with the tags still attached.
Amid her alleged money issues, the ex-Bravolebrity is also selling several "slightly worn" pieces of her beloved clothing and "some that are BRAND NEW with tags."
She's not the only Don't Be Tardy family member offloading items online. RadarOnline.com can reveal it's a family affair with all six kids and even her soon-to-be ex-husband pitching in amid the pair's alleged financial problems.
The family has been in the clothing-selling hustle for a while. We first reported the news in February after it was revealed that Kim and Kroy's $2.6 million Georgia mansion had entered foreclosure and was set to be sold at auction.
At the time, Kim denied their family's home was hitting the auction block. Weeks later, the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC said the foreclosure auction was canceled but failed to explain why.
RadarOnline.com obtained Kroy's divorce filing, revealing he's demanding primary custody of their four minor children. The ex-NFL star also wants exclusive access to the mansion they share.
Kroy touched on their debt in his filing, telling the court that “the parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage, and Plaintiff seeks an equitable division of same.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kim and Kroy are accused of owing the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also allegedly owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes from 2018.
In his filing, Kroy said he wanted a divorce because his marriage to Kim is “irretrievably broken.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kim's rep for comment.