Kim Zolciak’s Bank Records Exposed After Ex Kroy Biermann Accuses Her of Spending ‘Substantial' Funds on Gambling in Bitter Divorce
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s bank records are being used by her estranged husband Kroy Biermann as evidence — as he pleads with the court to force her to submit to a psychological evaluation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In Kroy’s latest motion, obtained by RadarOnline.com, he attached a statement from Truist Bank for April 2022.
The report showed a starting balance of $3,825 but checks totaling $3,176 were deducted for the month. In addition, $127k was added to the account but then the same amount was spent during the time frame.
The balance of the account at the end of the month was $760. The statements show numerous purchases with a company called Coinbase Inc.
All signs point to it being the company Coinbase, which is a secure online platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing cryptocurrency.
There are multiple purchases for Coinbase made almost every day during the month. The total spent each day is in the thousands.
Other charges include $2,445 paid to her longtime friend/chef Tracey Bloom, $720 at Rudderman Plastic Surgery, $310 at the Nail Bar and various other expenses.
- Kim Zolciak’s Estranged Husband Kroy Demands She Submit To Psychological Evaluation, Accuses Her Of Spending Marital Funds On Gambling
- Kim Zolciak Serves Estranged Husband Kroy With Legal Papers At Georgia Home They Are Sharing As Divorce Rages On
- Kim Zolciak Demands Estranged Husband Kroy Submit To Drug Tests, Accuses Him Of Smoking Marijuana
For the month, Kim was paid $6k from Cameo, the app which allows fans to buy personalized videos from celebrities. The rest of the money that was added to the account appears to be transferred in from a separate account by the parties.
As we first reported, Kim and Kroy filed dueling divorce petitions on May 8. Both asked the court to award them primary custody of their 4 minor kids: Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane. Kim and Kroy both demanded the other pay child and spousal support.
The divorce came days after the IRS slapped the couple with a massive $1.1 million lien over back taxes.
Then, Kim demanded Kroy submit to a drug test. In her motion, Kim said she has “seen [Kroy] smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being of the minor children while in [Kroy’s] care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to [Kroy’s] drug use.”
Kroy responded by demanding Kim submit to a psych evaluation.
In the filing, Kroy said Kim has “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months” leading up to their split.
He said she has been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children.”
Kroy attached the bank statements to prove his point.
The judge has yet to rule on the motions.