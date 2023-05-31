Read The Bombshell Police Report: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Divorce Drama Reaches All-Time High as Exes Duke It Out at Home

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal two police reports exposing the shocking behind-the-scenes domestic life of reality star Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann as they engage in a combative divorce brawl.

Zolciak and Biermann filed dueling divorce petitions on May 8 – both asking the court to award them primary custody of their 4 minor kids: Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane – plus child and spousal support.

According to one police report obtained by RadarOnline.com, police officers from the small city of Milton, Georgia responded to the home around 10:23 PM on May 2 for a dispute labeled on the 911 dispatch log as “Dom(estic) Physical.”