Shattered Home: Kim Zolciak Accuses Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann of Locking Her Designer Bags & Jewelry in Safe, Exes Instructed by Cops to 'Remain Civil' in Front of Their Kids

The home life of ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, is becoming increasingly volatile, a police report exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.

On May 4, only two days after 911 were called to deal with a separate domestic dispute involving the parties, officers were back at the exes' Georgia home over property Kim claimed Kroy took from her and locked away in a safe.