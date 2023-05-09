'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel Blasts Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann: 'Pay Your Bills!'
From one Housewives alum to another. Bethenny Frankel had a clear message for estranged couple Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann: "Pay your bills!"
RadarOnline.com has learned that Bethenny made the remarks on Monday following the news that Kim filed for divorce from her ex-NFL star husband after 11 years of marriage.
News of the couple's divorce came on the heels of news they allegedly owe the IRS over $1.1 million in back taxes.
In a scathing TikTok video, Bethenny didn't hold back when she accused Kim and Kroy of living beyond their means. The RHONY alum attributed the unrealistic lifestyle to pressure spurred by the Bravo franchise to keep up appearances for the show.
"Pay your bills. Don’t front & stunt. All show & no go," the business mogul captioned the clip while beginning her rant by discussing the dynamics of sharing life with reality tv viewers — and how inevitable downfalls of the rich and famous wouldn't shield a public figure from scrutiny.
"These couples that bring everybody into every single detail like they're perfect... everyone gets humbled real quick," Bethenny said.
"So these two [were like] 'We're so perfect and we're so in love, and we have all this money and we're spending,' and the diamonds and this and the filters and the kids and everything," Bethenny continued.
"You invited us in when it was going good and it looked like a fairy tale — or made us believe it was — well, guess what? We're coming out with you, too."
"They've always been people who seem like they're spending more than they have," Bethenny said of Kim and Kroy. "He's on a football salary, she's on a Housewives salary, and they're spending like the f------ planes going down."
The SkinnyGirl founder added that "you can't spend more than you make."
"It's the old Housewives model to get on the show, make no money — spend, spend, logo, logo, car, car, house, house, bankruptcy, foreclosure — because you can't f------ keep up your writing checks you can't cash and it's gross," the ex-Bravo star continued.
Clearly passionate about the topic, Bethenny compared Kim and Kroy's spending habits to the 2008 housing market crash — and appeared to warn those who looked up to the lavish lifestyle that the Don't Be Tardy couple promoted.
"It's like, what's wrong with America?" Bethenny asked. "When the whole real estate bubble crashed, that was because people were just, just financing their houses and the whole thing imploded."
As for Kim and Kroy's alleged IRS woes? Bethenny thought it was only fair that the estranged couple pay their dues.
"And I heard Kim and Kroy owe a million dollars each, and it's like, "'Good — pay the IRS!" the TikTok beauty creator added. "You gotta f------ pay. You wanna play, you gotta f------ pay."