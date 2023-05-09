'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel Blasts Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann: 'Pay Your Bills!'

From one Housewives alum to another. Bethenny Frankel had a clear message for estranged couple Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann: "Pay your bills!"

RadarOnline.com has learned that Bethenny made the remarks on Monday following the news that Kim filed for divorce from her ex-NFL star husband after 11 years of marriage.

News of the couple's divorce came on the heels of news they allegedly owe the IRS over $1.1 million in back taxes.