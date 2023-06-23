Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Reports Alleged 'Kidnapping' Of Their Son to Police

Biermann meanwhile has also asked the judge to toss Zolciak out of the marital home – as they both seek primary custody of the children. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biermann told police during another domestic squabble he doesn't have the financial resources to live elsewhere.

The first 911 call from an unknown person came in at 6:24 p.m. but the “person” immediately “disconnected,” the report from the Milton, Georgia Police Department.

A second call was made at 6:25 p.m. and is listed as a possible “domestic” but the police report does not provide any details as to what happened.