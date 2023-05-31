Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Tells Police He's Living Under Same Roof With Estranged Wife Due to Dire Financial Situation
Former NFL linebacker Kroy Biermann admitted he is staying under the same roof as his estranged reality star wife Kim Zolciak because he's too financially strapped to live elsewhere, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The shocking admission is laid bare in a domestic dispute police report where the feuding couple are engaged in a bitter divorce battle — and have already called the police several times to resolve raging disputes taking place in front of their children.
The police report also shows how the estranged couple seems to either be struggling to survive or are engaged in a penny-pinching brawl to separately liquidate assets and pocket the money before a divorce court judge determines how their assets should be divvied up.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, police responded to their Milton, GA home on May 4 after the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star called 911 to report that Kroy had taken her designer purses and pieces of jewelry worth $175,000, along with her passport and locked them all inside the home’s basement safe.
But even as the responding police officer told Kroy he could not referee a financial feud between a warring divorcing couple, Kroy felt the need to spill his guts and explain why he was still living with his estranged wife and confiscating her belongings.
“I met with Kroy who stated that he believed that the purses and the jewelry were marital property,” the officer wrote in the report obtained by RadarOnline.com. “Kroy explained that he took several purses because he planned to liquidate them to help offset some costs.”
“Kroy further advised that he and Kim are discussing a possible divorce or separation but that he did not have the resources available to leave the home.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kim and Kroy filed dueling divorce petitions on May 8 – both asking the court to award them primary custody of their 4 minor kids: Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane – plus child and spousal support.
The volatile dust-ups began on May 2, 2023, when police responded to the home for an alleged domestic dispute that was first reported to be physical — but later both claimed they did not hit each other.
The bruhaha was sparked by Kim’s alleged refusal to exit the master bedroom bathroom “despite him expressing that he wished to shower,” the police report states. Kim told police her husband of 11 years was “shouting at her” and “telling her to leave” the bathroom and when she tried to leave, he “would stand in the doorway,” allegedly “chest bumping” her.
Two days later, Kim called 911 to complain about her purses and jewelry being held hostage inside the family safe. That incident degenerated into a shouting match in front of their terrified children, the police report stated.
Kroy also told police he was a victim of domestic violence he allegedly captured in an audio recording.
“Kroy then advised that Kim had punched him in the back of the head during an earlier altercation concerning the disputed property,” the report stated.
After the police resolved the dispute over Kim’s belongings – the couple continued to call the police to complain about spending on a shared credit, medication locked in a bedroom, and an allegation of a stolen wallet.