Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Tells Police He's Living Under Same Roof With Estranged Wife Due to Dire Financial Situation

The police report also shows how the estranged couple seems to either be struggling to survive or are engaged in a penny-pinching brawl to separately liquidate assets and pocket the money before a divorce court judge determines how their assets should be divvied up.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, police responded to their Milton, GA home on May 4 after the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star called 911 to report that Kroy had taken her designer purses and pieces of jewelry worth $175,000, along with her passport and locked them all inside the home’s basement safe.

But even as the responding police officer told Kroy he could not referee a financial feud between a warring divorcing couple, Kroy felt the need to spill his guts and explain why he was still living with his estranged wife and confiscating her belongings.