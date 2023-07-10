Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Kim Zolciak
Exclusive

‘RHOA’ Star Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Served Legal Papers at Georgia Mansion Days Before Calling Off Divorce

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 10 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s husband Kroy Biermann was served legal paperwork while outside the Georgia home the couple share — only days before the couple called off their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, BMW Financial Services hired a process server to track down Kroy after he allegedly stopped making payments on a 2020 Rolls Royce.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In a new filing, the server said he located Kroy at his pad in the city of Alpharetta and personally handed the reality star the paperwork.

The server described Kroy as a 34-year-old man with blonde hair who weighs between 260 lbs. and 280 lbs.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, BMW said Kroy still has possession of the Rolls Royce at the home he shares with Kim.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: @KIMZOLCIAK/INSTAGRAM

In the suit, the company said despite demands the car be turned over, Kroy has refused to produce the vehicle.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, Kroy’s lawyer attacked Kim in response to the lawsuit.

MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak
Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

"Mr. Biermann never imagined that he would find himself in this position, having a car repossessed. But this is the fallout when folks find themselves spending way beyond their means. Kroy retired and no longer receives that NFL salary… I don’t think anyone told Kim,” he said.

He added, "When it comes to finances, Kim is detached from reality; every month Kroy has to scratch enough money together to pay the mortgage to save the home from going into foreclosure; they are getting collection notices and now, lawsuits on behalf of creditors. Kim continues to spend money on online gambling, wine, and things that are NOT necessities, but luxuries. Well, now they have one less luxury item."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: @KIMZOLCIAK/INSTAGRAM

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim and Kroy both filed for divorce in May following the IRS slapping them with a $1 million tax lien.

The split turned nasty with Kim accusing Kroy of using marijuana and him claiming she had a gambling problem.

However, last week, the couple called off the divorce as sources said they are getting along.

The duo will now have to deal with the massive tax debt along with a lawsuit over an unpaid Target credit card and a separate debt to a casino in the Bahamas.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.