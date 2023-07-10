‘RHOA’ Star Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Served Legal Papers at Georgia Mansion Days Before Calling Off Divorce
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s husband Kroy Biermann was served legal paperwork while outside the Georgia home the couple share — only days before the couple called off their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, BMW Financial Services hired a process server to track down Kroy after he allegedly stopped making payments on a 2020 Rolls Royce.
In a new filing, the server said he located Kroy at his pad in the city of Alpharetta and personally handed the reality star the paperwork.
The server described Kroy as a 34-year-old man with blonde hair who weighs between 260 lbs. and 280 lbs.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, BMW said Kroy still has possession of the Rolls Royce at the home he shares with Kim.
In the suit, the company said despite demands the car be turned over, Kroy has refused to produce the vehicle.
At the time the lawsuit was filed, Kroy’s lawyer attacked Kim in response to the lawsuit.
"Mr. Biermann never imagined that he would find himself in this position, having a car repossessed. But this is the fallout when folks find themselves spending way beyond their means. Kroy retired and no longer receives that NFL salary… I don’t think anyone told Kim,” he said.
He added, "When it comes to finances, Kim is detached from reality; every month Kroy has to scratch enough money together to pay the mortgage to save the home from going into foreclosure; they are getting collection notices and now, lawsuits on behalf of creditors. Kim continues to spend money on online gambling, wine, and things that are NOT necessities, but luxuries. Well, now they have one less luxury item."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim and Kroy both filed for divorce in May following the IRS slapping them with a $1 million tax lien.
The split turned nasty with Kim accusing Kroy of using marijuana and him claiming she had a gambling problem.
However, last week, the couple called off the divorce as sources said they are getting along.
The duo will now have to deal with the massive tax debt along with a lawsuit over an unpaid Target credit card and a separate debt to a casino in the Bahamas.