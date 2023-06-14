Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Accused Of Missing Payments On Rolls-Royce, Lawsuit Demands He Turn Over Car Immediately
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s estranged husband Kroy Biermann was hit with a lawsuit accusing him of missing lease payment on a Rolls-Royce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, BMW Financial Services filed suit against Kroy on June 12.
In the lawsuit, the company said Kroy had entered into a lease agreement for a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. However, they said he has failed to make the required payments.
BMW said Kroy still has the car at the home he shares with Kim. Despite demands that he turn over the car, BMW says he has refused to produce the vehicle.
Kroy's attorney said, "Mr. Biermann never imagined that he would find himself in this position, having a car repossessed. But this is the fallout when folks find themselves spending way beyond their means. Kroy retired and no longer receives that NFL salary… I don’t think anyone told Kim."
Bergstrom added, "When it comes to finances, Kim is detached from reality; every month Kroy has to scratch enough money together to pay the mortgage to save the home from going into foreclosure; they are getting collection notices and now, lawsuits on behalf of creditors. Kim continues to spend money on online gambling, wine, and things that are NOT necessities, but luxuries. Well, now they have one less luxury item."
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this week, Kroy filed a bombshell motion as part of the couple’s bitter divorce. He claimed Kim had been teasing a return to Real Housewives of Atlanta and he feared she would air their dirty laundry on the reality show.
Kroy asked the judge presiding over their divorce to appoint a Guardian ad Litem to “represent the children’s interest” in the divorce.
- Kim Zolciak’s Ex Kroy Fears She'll Air Their Dirty Laundry on ‘RHOA,’ Accuses Her of Spewing 'Profane and Threat-laden Language' at Him While Stuck in Same Home
- Kim Zolciak Trying to Distract From ATM Photos With 'RHOA' Shots After Gambling Addiction Allegations, Inner Circle Believes
- Kim Zolciak Caught Pulling Out Wads of Cash From Bitcoin ATM Twice After Ex Kroy Biermann Accused Her of Gambling Addiction
Kroy said he has attempted to shield their children from the “negative fall-out of their parent’s divorce, [Kim] continues to direct, in a derogatory tone, abusive, profane and threat-laden language at [Kroy] with little concern if the children are present.”
He added, “Based on previous experience, [Kroy] is concerned that [Kim] will use the television show to garner attention by discussing the divorce and exposing the children to behavior that would be great for TV ratings, but not for the mental health and wellbeing of the children.”
In regard to Kim’s recent allegations he smokes marijuana, he said, she has provided no proof to support her claims and added, “These allegations provide no other purpose than to harass and defame [Kroy] and put the children at risk of not being permitted to see their father.”
Kim’s lawyer fired back at Kroy’s accusations that Kim wasn’t a present mother since the divorce. He said, “The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way."
He added, “She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain. Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all."