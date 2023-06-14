Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Accused Of Missing Payments On Rolls-Royce, Lawsuit Demands He Turn Over Car Immediately

In the lawsuit, the company said Kroy had entered into a lease agreement for a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. However, they said he has failed to make the required payments.

BMW said Kroy still has the car at the home he shares with Kim. Despite demands that he turn over the car, BMW says he has refused to produce the vehicle.

Kroy's attorney said, "Mr. Biermann never imagined that he would find himself in this position, having a car repossessed. But this is the fallout when folks find themselves spending way beyond their means. Kroy retired and no longer receives that NFL salary… I don’t think anyone told Kim."

Bergstrom added, "When it comes to finances, Kim is detached from reality; every month Kroy has to scratch enough money together to pay the mortgage to save the home from going into foreclosure; they are getting collection notices and now, lawsuits on behalf of creditors. Kim continues to spend money on online gambling, wine, and things that are NOT necessities, but luxuries. Well, now they have one less luxury item."