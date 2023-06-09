Kim Zolciak Trying to Distract From ATM Photos With 'RHOA' Shots After Gambling Addiction Allegations, Inner Circle Believes

Kim Zolciak will return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta — but only for one episode in the upcoming season. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Zolciak has not been approached by Bravo to come back as a permanent peach despite teasing her followers on social media.

Hours before photos dropped showing the soon-to-be-divorced former Bravolebrity pulling out wads of cash from a Bitcoin ATM after her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, accused her of having a gambling addiction, Zolciak posted a series of shots hawking her RHOA cameo.