Kim Zolciak Trying to Distract From ATM Photos With 'RHOA' Shots After Gambling Addiction Allegations, Inner Circle Believes

By:

Jun. 9 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Kim Zolciak will return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta — but only for one episode in the upcoming season. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Zolciak has not been approached by Bravo to come back as a permanent peach despite teasing her followers on social media.

Hours before photos dropped showing the soon-to-be-divorced former Bravolebrity pulling out wads of cash from a Bitcoin ATM after her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, accused her of having a gambling addiction, Zolciak posted a series of shots hawking her RHOA cameo.

kim zolciak
In the pictures, Zolciak smiled alongside RHOA star Shereé Whitfield and peach alums DeShawn Snow and Lisa Wu. "See you soon," she wrote, adding a movie camera emoji while tagging Bravo.

But insiders believe Zolciak's carefully constructed post is nothing more than smoke and mirrors.

kim zolciak rhoa trying to distract atm photos divorce
Sources close to the former couple told RadarOnline.com that they think Kim posted the RHOA photos to try and distract from the shots of her being caught at the ATM after being accused of spending all their money on gambling.

This outlet was told twice by insiders with direct knowledge that Bravo has not contacted Zolciak about regaining her Housewives title or any Don't Be Tardy spin-off.

She will, however, appear in one episode for season 15, which was already teased in a show trailer. Zolciak, Whitfield, Wu, and Snow were all original RHOA stars in season one. Shereé made her franchise return last season.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Zolciak was caught at the Bitcoin ATM on Tuesday and Thursday.

kim zolciak
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Kim wasn't even trying to conceal the cash, holding a stack of what looked like $50 bills in one hand while chatting on the phone with someone during one of the outings.

The bold move comes after Kroy accused Kim of spending "substantial" funds on her alleged gambling addiction, claiming the habit impacts her ability to care for their four minor children.

kim zolciak family
Zolciak and Biermann filed for divorce last month. Both are asking the court to award them primary custody of their four minor kids — plus child and spousal support.

Their drama was detailed in a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com dated May 2. The report contained details of a bombshell behind-the-scenes fight that allegedly went down at the couple's home days before they officially pulled the plug on their 11-year marriage.

