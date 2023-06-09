Kim Zolciak Caught Pulling Out Wads of Cash From Bitcoin ATM Twice After Ex Kroy Biermann Accused Her of Gambling Addiction
Kim Zolciak was spotted pulling wads of cash out of a Bitcoin ATM twice this week — after her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, accused her of having a gambling addiction that he said impacts her ability to care for their four minor children.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Kroy filed documents last month in their bitter divorce battle, accusing the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star of spending "substantial" funds on gambling.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, a casually dressed Kim was seen walking into the Atlanta store on Tuesday and Thursday exiting each time with cash in hand.
Photographed in black leggings and a tight white shirt, Kroy's estranged wife sported her blonde hair in a messy bun and went makeup-free for the Tuesday outing.
She didn't try to hide her cash withdrawal either, holding what appeared to be a wad of $50 bills in her left hand while also chatting with someone on the phone. Two days later, Kim was spotted rocking up to the same shop.
Slipping into black sweats and a matching shirt, the ex-Bravolebrity noticed the paparazzi snapping away and didn't bother putting the cash away.
Meanwhile, her soon-to-be ex-husband was allegedly at the marriage counselor. According to Daily Mail, Kroy was at the therapy session for around two hours and was spotted exiting the building alone with a handful of paperwork.
Kim and Kroy separately filed for divorce in May, and their breakup has been full of drama.
Besides an alleged gambling addiction, the former pair have been dealing with the police during their split.
RadarOnline.com obtained the bombshell police report that revealed an explosive fight between the two.
On May 2 around 10:23 PM, law enforcement was dispatched to Kim and Kroy's Atlanta home after the caller claimed the ex-NFL star was being "physically and verbally abusive."
According to the report, Kroy told police that the Don't Be Tardy alum "was refusing to leave" the master bathroom when he wanted to have a shower." He also denied anything physical occurred.
Kim, however, told authorities that Kroy began “shouting at her” and “telling her to leave.” When she tried to exit the bathroom, he allegedly “would stand in the doorway” to block her.
Kim accused Kroy of “chest bumping” her as she walked out — but later told police that "nothing physical occurred on this date."
The former football player and the reality star are locked in a heated divorce battle. Kim and Kroy are asking the court to award them primary custody of their 4 minor kids — plus child and spousal support.
Despite teasing her RHOA return, sources told RadarOnline.com that Kim isn't coming back to the franchise — but will appear on an episode this season. While the storyline might be juicy, we've learned that Bravo has not approached Kim for a permanent comeback.