Kim Zolciak Caught Pulling Out Wads of Cash From Bitcoin ATM Twice After Ex Kroy Biermann Accused Her of Gambling Addiction

Kim Zolciak was spotted pulling wads of cash out of a Bitcoin ATM twice this week — after her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, accused her of having a gambling addiction that he said impacts her ability to care for their four minor children.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Kroy filed documents last month in their bitter divorce battle, accusing the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star of spending "substantial" funds on gambling.