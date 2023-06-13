Kim Zolciak’s Ex Kroy Fears She'll Air Their Dirty Laundry on ‘RHOA,’ Accuses Her of Spewing 'Profane and Threat-laden Language' at Him While Stuck in Same Home

Kim Zolciak’s estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, has fears his ex will use a return to Real Housewives of Atlanta to air out their dirty laundry and expose their children to behavior that would be harmful to their wellbeing, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kroy has asked the judge presiding over their divorce to appoint a Guardian ad Litem to “represent the children’s interest” in the divorce.

Source: @KIMZOCIAKBIERNMANN/INSTAGRAM

The Guardian ad Litem will be a third party in charge of talking to the children and parents. The official will present their recommendations to the judge. In the motion, Kroy said he has attempted to shield their children from the “negative fall-out of their parent’s divorce, [Kim] continues to direct, in a derogatory tone, abusive, profane and threat-laden language at [Kroy] with little concern if the children are present.”

He said Kim recently posted a photo and hinted at returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta. “Based on previous experience, [Kroy] is concerned that [Kim] will use the television show to garner attention by discussing the divorce and exposing the children to behavior that would be great for TV ratings, but not for the mental health and wellbeing of the children,” the motion read. Kroy addressed Kim’s claims he was smoking marijuana. He said she has provided no proof to support her claims and said “These allegations provide no other purpose than to harass and defame [Kroy] and put the children at risk of not being permitted to see their father.”

Source: MEGA

As we first reported, Kim has demanded Kroy submit to a drug test. A couple of days later, Kroy demanded Kim submit to a psychological evaluation claiming she had wasted a substantial amount of their money on online gambling. “At times she has been so consumed with hitting the “spin” button on the virtual slot machines that she fails to pay adequate attention to the children, except when she permits them to gamble on her account,” he explained.

Source: MEGA

Kroy said since the divorce, Kim has “spent little time at home; leaving for house at a time and when she is home, she spends most of the time of her phone, leaving [Kroy] to solely care for the minor children.” The ex-NFL star even accused his ex of taking videos of herself while driving with the children. Kim has yet to respond.

Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, the couple filed dueling divorce petitions on March 5 after 12 years of marriage. Both are asking the court to award them child support for their 4 minor kids: Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane. Kim and Kroy have both demanded primary custody of the children and support. The cases are ongoing.