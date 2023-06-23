Kim Zolciak and Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann ‘Living on Different Sides of Home’ After Alleged Punch: Sources

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann are stuck living together inside their Georgia mansion while their bitter divorce plays out in court — and the situation has caused concern with friends, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the couple revealed Kim & Kroy’s friends believe the situation is unhealthy for the exes’ 4 minor kids: Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane.