Kim Zolciak and Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann ‘Living on Different Sides of Home’ After Alleged Punch: Sources
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann are stuck living together inside their Georgia mansion while their bitter divorce plays out in court — and the situation has caused concern with friends, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the couple revealed Kim & Kroy’s friends believe the situation is unhealthy for the exes’ 4 minor kids: Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane.
As we first reported, Kroy and Kim filed dueling divorce petitions on May 5. Both are demanding primary custody and child support.
A couple of weeks before the split, the couple was hit with a tax lien accusing the duo of owing $1.1 million in back taxes. The two have been barely able to live under the same roof. As RadarOnline.com first reported, over the past couple of weeks, the police have been called out to their home multiple times.
The first incident, which went down days before the divorce, involved Kroy calling the police on Kim after she refused to leave the bathroom while he showered. Another call came from Kim who claimed Kroy had locked up her luxury purses and passport.
Cops arrived at the scene where Kroy accused Kim of causing the family serious financial problems. He said he took the purses to help pay their debt. The officers forced Kroy to hand over the passport but determined the other matters were out of their hands.
- 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Kim Zolciak Fighting Kroy’s Attempt to Kick Her Out of Georgia Mansion as Divorce Turns Nasty
- Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Accused Of Missing Payments On Rolls-Royce, Lawsuit Demands He Turn Over Car Immediately
- Kim Zolciak’s Ex Kroy Fears She'll Air Their Dirty Laundry on ‘RHOA,’ Accuses Her of Spewing 'Profane and Threat-laden Language' at Him While Stuck in Same Home
“Their friends are saying enough is enough,” said a source. “These kids don’t deserve it. All they want is for their parents to stop fighting.”
“The situation is an absolute travesty,” said an insider. “Kim and Kroy are living on different sides of the home but still yell and scream at each other. The feeling is they’re both at fault. Kim’s being petty and Kroy’s being a jerk — but it’s not healthy for their kids.”
As we first reported, Kim recently demanded Kroy submit to a drug test claiming she witnessed him smoking marijuana. Days later, Kroy asked the court to force his ex to sit for a psychological evaluation. He said she had spent a substantial sum of their money gambling and wanted her tested ASAP!
A judge has yet to rule.