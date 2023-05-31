Kim Zolciak Completes 4-hour Court-ordered Parenting Class as She Fights Ex Kroy for Primary Custody Following Police Drama
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak has finished a one-day court-ordered parenting class as part of her bitter divorce from Kroy Biermann, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kim submitted her Certificate of Completion for the online course, Navigating Family Change Seminar.
The filing notes that Kim worked on the class for a total of 4 hours. The court describes the program as a “parenting seminar” that “shall be successfully completed within 31 days of service of the original complaint upon the original defendant.”
The company’s website said the program teaches parents how to talk to their kids about the divorce and to help them grieve the breakup of their family.
Kim and Kroy both filed petitions for divorce on May 5. The two are been locked in a bitter war ever since. As we first reported, both are demanding primary custody of their 4 minor kids: Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane.
Kroy and Kim both want the other to cough up monthly child support. In addition, Kroy has asked that Kim be forced to vacate the home they share and never return.
The split has become extremely nasty with Kim demanding Kroy submit to a drug test. She accused him of smoking marijuana and said she was concerned for their kids’ safety.
Kroy fired back by filing a motion demanding Kim sit down for a psychological evaluation. He claimed she had wasted a substantial amount of their money on online gambling.
Kroy she Kim had been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children.”
As we first reported, days after the divorce was filed, Kroy called the police on Kim for refusing to leave their bathroom. A couple of days later, Kim called the police claiming Kroy had locked up her luxury purses and passport.
No arrests were made on either occasion.