Kim Zolciak Sparks Concern With Dramatic Weight Loss After Split From Kroy Biermann

Many fans were happy to see the newly single star in good spirits while others were more worried over her slim physique. "Beautiful still but too thin! Hope all is well," one social media user wrote. "You look gorgeous but stay healthy and don't lose too much weight please," a second chimed in. "You can see who eats and doesn't," a third added.

Supportive fans also rushed to the comments after seeing the new snaps on her grid showing Kim wearing a form-fitting dress with matching open-toe heels. "Divorce looks good on you honey," one complimented. "We need more Kim on TV!! Please come back," another pleaded amid rumors of her reality show comeback post-breakup.