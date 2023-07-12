POLICE BODYCAM CONFESSION: Kroy Biermann Tells Cops Wife Kim Zolciak Gambled Away an Eye-popping $1.5 Million — 'She Has Decimated Everything'
Is this the truth behind their diabolical money troubles?
In dramatic police bodycam from a May 4 incident at their Georgia mansion, former NFL linebacker Kroy Biermann called his wife Kim Zolciak a “narcissist to the extreme level," and a “compulsive behavior addict” who “decimated” his life savings.
RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained the video from police under Freedom of Information laws — and it puts the real into reality television for the controversial Real Housewives of Atlanta couple!
RadarOnline.com first broke the story: police were called to the couple's Milton, Georgia, home after Zolciak, 45, accused Biermann, 37, of locking up some of her designer purses and her passport in the basement safe.
He claimed the items were community property.
The blow-up erupted days before the couple eventually filed dueling divorce papers to end their 11-year marriage; they have since reconciled.
In a seperate video from the same incident, Zolciak is seen and heard sobbing and she declared "something is wrong" with Biermann who she said was "aggressive."
But this fresh bodycam sheds new light on what led to the breakdown of their union and nasty war of words.
In the video, Biermann begins railing against Zolciak as he and the officer enter the basement after he was asked to retrieve the items from the couple’s safe.
During a one-on-one exchange, the officer asked Biermann how long he’s been struggling with his wife.
Speaking in a low voice and glancing up the stairs to make sure Zolciak wasn’t listening, the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker: “It’s probably been going on for pretty much our entire marriage and it’s gotten significantly worse.”
He added: “In the last two years, she’s gambled away $700,000 — just in the last two-and-a-half years. The total in the marriage was about $1.5 million dollars — and she does it online."
He described the gambling as illegal.
“The problem is these are the assets, there are no assets to go to (inaudible),” he said as he waved his arms. “She has decimated everything.”
Biermann also described some of his wife’s bizarre behavior which he attributed it to her narcissism.
When the officers asked Bierman if he slept with his wife, the father of their four children explained the couple share the same bed.
But tellingly, he told the cops — and now the world, through the release of these police files — “but I don’t engage with her.”
Zolciak and Biermann are parents to Kroy Jagger "KJ", Kash Kade, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren.