POLICE BODYCAM CONFESSION: Kroy Biermann Tells Cops Wife Kim Zolciak Gambled Away an Eye-popping $1.5 Million — 'She Has Decimated Everything'

RadarOnline.com first broke the story: police were called to the couple's Milton, Georgia, home after Zolciak, 45, accused Biermann, 37, of locking up some of her designer purses and her passport in the basement safe.

He claimed the items were community property.

The blow-up erupted days before the couple eventually filed dueling divorce papers to end their 11-year marriage; they have since reconciled.

In a seperate video from the same incident, Zolciak is seen and heard sobbing and she declared "something is wrong" with Biermann who she said was "aggressive."

But this fresh bodycam sheds new light on what led to the breakdown of their union and nasty war of words.