Kim Zolciak's Friend Claims Reality Star's Ex Kroy Biermann 'Falsely Accused Me of Kidnapping' Their Son
Kim Zolciak's friend Elise Humphries addressed the co-parenting drama that transpired between the reality star and estranged husband Kroy Biermann over a rodeo playdate with her daughter, stating "there was zero kidnapping."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and former NFL player are going through a contentious divorce, and tension exploded just days ago with several 911 calls to police involving allegations of kidnapping and a stolen handbag.
RadarOnline.com told you first — cops were called five times on June 16. "Son was dropped off with a woman named Aleese [Elise]," the police report noted. "Husband said he was filing kidnapping for his son going to the rodeo."
Humphries broke her silence in a message shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, giving her side of the story.
"His mother Kim, who is an incredible mom and friend, gave me permission and brought him to meet me & his two best friends, one is my daughter," Humphries wrote.
"[KJ's] father, Kroy, is desperately trying to control every move to ensure he gets full custody and child support so he falsely accused me of kidnapping KJ so he can appear as the parent who takes the kids out," she alleged.
Humphries also spoke out in defense of the Bravolebrity, claiming that Zolciak did not "misuse the 911 system" and was "terrified I was going to get arrested."
She alleged, "Please pray for Kim and the kids because they need them while they navigate Kroy's narcissistic, controlling behavior."
An insider, on the other hand, previously told us that Biermann had not called the police once on June 16 "to no longer escalate the situation" for the "best interest of the child" and that all of the calls were made by Zolciak. During the fourth call to 911, Zolciak alleged that her "husband stole (a) bag."
It was claimed that Zolciak's friend had allegedly "refused" to bring KJ home that day. The source claims that Biermann believes the woman and Zolciak "both intentionally created" the situation" in an attempt to make him react.
Zolciak and Biermann filed separate divorce petitions in Georgia Court in May, both stating the marriage was "irretrievably broken" after their April 30 separation. The exes demanded primary custody of their four minor children.
The divorce between the two has been bitter with Zolciak demanding Biermann submit to a drug test while the former Atlanta Falcons star fired back demanding she be psychologically evaluated by a doctor.
He also accused her of spending a substantial amount of their money gambling online.