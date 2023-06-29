Kim Zolciak's Friend Claims Reality Star's Ex Kroy Biermann 'Falsely Accused Me of Kidnapping' Their Son

RadarOnline.com told you first — cops were called five times on June 16. "Son was dropped off with a woman named Aleese [Elise]," the police report noted. "Husband said he was filing kidnapping for his son going to the rodeo."

Humphries broke her silence in a message shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, giving her side of the story.

"His mother Kim, who is an incredible mom and friend, gave me permission and brought him to meet me & his two best friends, one is my daughter," Humphries wrote.