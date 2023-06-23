Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Reported 'Kidnapping' to Police After 'RHOA' Star's Friend Allegedly 'Refused' To Bring Their Son Home: Sources
The drama between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann reached a boiling point again this week following a dispute between the exes over their son.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned what happened after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star called the police five times on June 16.
On the day in question, police spoke to Biermann who claimed he wanted to make a kidnapping report. "Son was dropped off with a woman named [redacted]," the report on the June 16 incident stated. "Husband said he was filing kidnapping for his son going to the rodeo."
Sources close to the couple tell RadarOnline.com, Biermann claimed the mother of a girl their child went to school with allegedly "REFUSED to bring their son home."
An insider claims Biermann believes the woman and Zolciak "both intentionally created" the situation" in an attempt to make him react.
During the fourth call made to cops, Zolciak alleged that her "husband stole (a) bag." The final call was at 6:28 p.m., informing authorities they didn't "need police at this time and will call back."
A source close to the reality exes said Biermann "thought about calling" amid their tense exchange but "decided it was in the best interest of the child to no longer escalate the situation and let it play out" after their recent disputes in which cops got involved.
Tensions have been rising as the Bravolebrity recently pleaded with a judge to evict Biermann from their mansion where he has remained since their April 30 separation.
The former NFL star isn't backing down, instead asking the judge to boot Zolciak from their marital home as they both seek primary custody of the children.
Biermann previously informed police that he doesn't have the financial resources to live elsewhere.
Both Zolciak and Biermann previously filed separate divorce petitions in Georgia Court, claiming their marriage was "irretrievably broken" with no hope for reconciliation.
The exes have since made several shocking claims against each other.
The RHOA star demanded her estranged husband take a drug test, claiming to have witnessed Biermann smoking marijuana while her ex fired back and demanded she be psychologically evaluated by a doctor.
Biermann accused her of spending a substantial amount of their money gambling online, claiming in a filing "this compulsion has financially devastated the parties."