Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Reported 'Kidnapping' to Police After 'RHOA' Star's Friend Allegedly 'Refused' To Bring Their Son Home: Sources

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned what happened after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star called the police five times on June 16.

The drama between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann reached a boiling point again this week following a dispute between the exes over their son.

On the day in question, police spoke to Biermann who claimed he wanted to make a kidnapping report. "Son was dropped off with a woman named [redacted]," the report on the June 16 incident stated. "Husband said he was filing kidnapping for his son going to the rodeo."

Sources close to the couple tell RadarOnline.com, Biermann claimed the mother of a girl their child went to school with allegedly "REFUSED to bring their son home."

An insider claims Biermann believes the woman and Zolciak "both intentionally created" the situation" in an attempt to make him react.

During the fourth call made to cops, Zolciak alleged that her "husband stole (a) bag." The final call was at 6:28 p.m., informing authorities they didn't "need police at this time and will call back."