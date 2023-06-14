'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Kim Zolciak Fighting Kroy’s Attempt to Kick Her Out of Georgia Mansion as Divorce Turns Nasty
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak is pleading with a judge to not side with her estranged husband Kroy Biermann and grant his request to have her leave her Georgia mansion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com has obtained Kim’s official response to Kroy’s divorce. As we first reported, last month, both Kim & Kroy filed separate petitions in Georgia Court.
Both listed the date of marriage as November 11, 2011, and said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no hopes for reconciliation. The date of separation was listed as April 30.
In his case, Kroy and Kim both demanded primary custody of their 4 minor children: Kroy, Kash, Kaia and Kane. In addition, they want the other to pay child and spousal support.
The divorce has been extremely messy with Kim demanding Kroy submit to a drug test. She claimed to have witnessed him smoking marijuana.
Kroy fired back demanding Kim be psychologically evaluated by a doctor. He accused her of spending a substantial amount of their money gambling online.
Kroy said Kim has been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children.”
- Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Accused Of Missing Payments On Rolls-Royce, Lawsuit Demands He Turn Over Car Immediately
- Kim Zolciak’s Ex Kroy Fears She'll Air Their Dirty Laundry on ‘RHOA,’ Accuses Her of Spewing 'Profane and Threat-laden Language' at Him While Stuck in Same Home
- Kim Zolciak Trying to Distract From ATM Photos With 'RHOA' Shots After Gambling Addiction Allegations, Inner Circle Believes
Kroy also asked the court to order Kim to vacate the Georgia home they share and allow him the exclusive use of the property.
In her new filing, Kim opposes Kroy being awarded primary custody of the kids or have the exclusive use of their home. Kim said she is a “loving, fit and proper parent to have joint legal and primary physical custody of” the kids.
Kim said the parties are co-owners of the marital residence which was acquired during the marriage. Further, her filing read, “[Kim] desires any and all pre-marital assets, gifts and inheritances of either party shall be retained and assigned to the party who owned the asset or property before the marriage or received the gift or inheritance in accordance with the law of the State of Georgia.”
The reality star also wants her maiden name to be restored to Zolciak and Kroy to pay her legal fees.