'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Kim Zolciak Fighting Kroy’s Attempt to Kick Her Out of Georgia Mansion as Divorce Turns Nasty

Both listed the date of marriage as November 11, 2011, and said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no hopes for reconciliation. The date of separation was listed as April 30.

In his case, Kroy and Kim both demanded primary custody of their 4 minor children: Kroy, Kash, Kaia and Kane. In addition, they want the other to pay child and spousal support.

The divorce has been extremely messy with Kim demanding Kroy submit to a drug test. She claimed to have witnessed him smoking marijuana.