Kim Zolciak’s Ex Kroy Sued Over Alleged $52k Casino Debt After He Accused Her of Being Addicted to Gambling
Kim Zolciak’s estranged husband Kroy Biermann was slapped with a brand new lawsuit over alleged debt owed to a casino — weeks after he accuses the Real Housewives of Atlanta star of wasting their money on online gambling, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents, the company Sky Warrior is suing Kroy over an unpaid line of credit provided to the ex-NFL star when he visited the Baha Mar Casino in the Bahamas.
The suit said Kroy obtained a $100k line of credit during a November 2021 trip. The company said Kroy used $52k to gamble but failed to pay back the debt — despite promising he had money in his bank account.
The company said they are been unable to track Kroy down and now want the court to order the reality star to pay up.
The lawsuit comes after Kroy accused Kim of having a problem with gambling and asked the court to force her to submit to a psychological evaluation.
Kroy said Kim has “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months.”
He accused her of “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children.”
Kroy asked that Kim be evaluated to determine if she has any underlying mental issues such as depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder, or ADD.
The couple is in the middle of a nasty divorce where both are demanding primary custody of their 4 minor kids and support from the other.
Prior to the divorce, the IRS filed a massive lien against the couple accusing them of owing $1.1 million in back taxes.
The lien said the exes owe $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018. In addition, Kroy is being sued by BMW Financial Services over unpaid payments on a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
On top of the financial troubles, Kim recently asked the court to have Kroy submit to random drug tests. She accused him of smoking marijuana and didn’t want it around their kids.
The couple is set to face off in court next month.