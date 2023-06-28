Kim Zolciak’s Ex Kroy Sued Over Alleged $52k Casino Debt After He Accused Her of Being Addicted to Gambling

Kim Zolciak’s estranged husband Kroy Biermann was slapped with a brand new lawsuit over alleged debt owed to a casino — weeks after he accuses the Real Housewives of Atlanta star of wasting their money on online gambling, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents, the company Sky Warrior is suing Kroy over an unpaid line of credit provided to the ex-NFL star when he visited the Baha Mar Casino in the Bahamas.