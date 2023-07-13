'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak Alleged Gambling Addiction 'Melted' Her Brain and Keeps Her Up All Night, Kroy Biermann Tells Cops in Bombshell Bodycam Video
Kim Zolciak’s husband says her notorious gambling addiction has “melted the brain” of the reality star and only Radaronline.com has the chilling extent of the problem that nearly destroyed their marriage.
A frustrated Kroy Biermann emotionally accused his Real Housewives of Atlanta wife of incessantly using her cell phone for her online gambling addiction to “slots” — even in the middle of the night when he’s sleeping!
“That problem has gotten worse, and I think the gambling has just melted her brain," Biermann told a warm-hearted police officer turned marriage counselor who responded to a domestic dispute at their Milton, Georgia mansion on May 4.
Biermann explained the addiction would be easy to control in Georgia since the state does not allow casinos — but said the advent of online gambling has turned the 45-year-old Zolciak into an unstoppable fiend who has torn through $1.5 million, according to the bodycam footage obtained by RadarOnline.com.
“But online, which is illegal, it’s the minute she wakes up, to the minute she goes to bed, to the middle of the night — I, I can’t even imagine how somebody could do that for so long,” Biermann told the officer spreading out his muscular arms out with exasperation.
To make matters financially worse, Biermann claims his wife somehow thinks she can beat the computer!
“And she thinks that she knows,” he said derisively about Zolciak’s determination to hit the jackpot. “On her phone, she will push the buttons and the wheels will spin on her phone.”
“You really don’t have a high probability on that,” the sympathetic officer told Biermann, who replied, “Nooooo!”
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the police were dispatched to the home after Zolciak accused Biermann, 37, of locking up some of her high-priced designer purses, passport, and jewelry in the basement safe — claiming the items were ‘community property’ as they geared up for a looming divorce.
As Zolciak frantically loaded a white Range Rover with her belongings, Biermann and the police officer candidly discussed the imploding state of their 12-year marriage. Behind them the couple’s adorable children can be seen and heard having a blast playing baseball in front of the once happy home.
When the police officer kindly asked if there was any chance of reconciliation, Biermann succinctly recited a recipe of psychological ailments allegedly afflicting his wife.
“Well, she has to go to rehab – if she wants to go,” he starts off. “She has some significant issues. She has, like I said, she has two major compulsive behavior addictions, the gambling, and the overspending, probably alcohol abuse; and she has childhood trauma, PTSD, narcissism, and some severe unresolved issues.”
Bierman went on to explain couple’s therapy failed because Zolciak “manipulated” the therapist’s advice and established “false boundaries” that allowed her to “runaway” and “stonewall” the problems.
He also described Zolciak as a control freak who is in charge of all the finances, the business they own and “what we do” and “how we do it.”
“She has control of everything, absolutely everything,” he griped.
While admitting he had made mistakes and reacted the “wrong way” in the past, Biermann claims he has remained loyal to the mother of their four children, ages 12, 11 and 9-year-old twins and Zolciak’s two adult daughters from a previous relationship.
“There is no infidelity or anything like that,” Biermann said confidently puffing out his chest. “I’ve been a stand-up husband for, in my opinion, this entire marriage.”
The couple who recently called off their divorce have defaulted on their $213k home mortgage and owe the Internal Revenue Service over $1 million in back taxes.