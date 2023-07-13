'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak Alleged Gambling Addiction 'Melted' Her Brain and Keeps Her Up All Night, Kroy Biermann Tells Cops in Bombshell Bodycam Video

Kim Zolciak’s husband says her notorious gambling addiction has “melted the brain” of the reality star and only Radaronline.com has the chilling extent of the problem that nearly destroyed their marriage.

A frustrated Kroy Biermann emotionally accused his Real Housewives of Atlanta wife of incessantly using her cell phone for her online gambling addiction to “slots” — even in the middle of the night when he’s sleeping!

“That problem has gotten worse, and I think the gambling has just melted her brain," Biermann told a warm-hearted police officer turned marriage counselor who responded to a domestic dispute at their Milton, Georgia mansion on May 4.