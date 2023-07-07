Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce Two Months After Destructive Split
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have called off their divorce after hurling endless accusations against one another for the past two months following their split. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, and the ex-NFL star, 37, filed dismissal requests on Friday, with Kim requesting the divorce filing be tossed out “without prejudice.”
Kim and Kroy are reportedly getting along — at least for now — and have had a change of heart about ending their marriage. Sources told TMZ they are determined to work things out for the sake of their four minor children.
Insiders shared that the two never stopped loving each other, despite the drama that unfolded after their split.
The requests come just days after the Don't Be Tardy pair made headlines when they were spotted at church with their kids. Photos surfaced of Kim and Kroy together on Sunday — shocking fans under the impression the two were still feuding exes.
While it appears they've waved the white flag, neither has released a statement about their decision to call off their divorce.
Their breakup turned into a soap opera, with Kim accusing Kroy of "kidnapping" their son. He alleged she had a gambling problem. The ex-RHOA star also claimed she was scared for her children's safety because Kroy smoked weed.
The pair's money problems surfaced before and during their split, with the duo being accused of owing more than $1 million in back taxes.
Kim and Kroy separately filed for divorce in May. Besides an alleged gambling addiction, the former pair had also dealt with the police during their split.
RadarOnline.com obtained the bombshell police report that revealed an explosive fight between the two, in which she accused him of being "physically and verbally abusive."
Kim and Kroy had both been asking the court to award them primary custody of their minor kids — plus child and spousal support — but that won't be an issue anymore.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kim and Kroy for comment.