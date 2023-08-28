Kim Zolciak Served Divorce Papers Outside Georgia Mansion One Day After Kroy Demanded Primary Custody of Kids
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak was served with divorce papers while at the home she still shares with her ex Kroy Biermann, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Kroy hired a process server after filing for divorce a second time following a failed reconcilation.
The process server wasted no time driving out to Kim and Kroy’s home in the city of Alpharetta. In a declaration, filed in the divorce, the official said he showed up to the pad on Friday, August 25 at 7 PM.
He said he personally served Kim with the paperwork and then he left the premises. It’s unclear if Kroy was home at the time of the incident.
Kim has yet to respond to the divorce filing.
As we previously reported, Kroy's decision to file for divorce a second time — only weeks after dismissing his first attempt — came after the two had blowout fights over money.
Sources claimed the two blame each other for being in deep debt, including $1.1 million owed to the IRS in back taxes. On top of that, the duo has been hit with multiple lawsuits in the past couple of months over unpaid bills.
Kim was sued by Target for an unpaid credit card, Kroy was sued over money allegedly owed to a casino in the Bahamas, and they both were defendants in a lawsuit over an unpaid bank loan.
- Double Trouble: Kim Zolciak Hit With Credit Card Lawsuit on Same Day as Kroy Biermann Filed for Divorce Again
- Read The Divorce Petition Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Slapped 'RHOA' Star With After Blowout Fight Over Massive Debt
- Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Biermann Files For Divorce AGAIN, Demands Sole Custody of Kids
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Kim and Kroy both filed for divorce in May. He demanded she submit a psychological evaluation for her alleged gambling problem while she wanted him tested for drugs.
Both dismissed their petitions weeks later. The two attempted to work on their issues but the ex-NFL star decided to throw in the towel after they continued fighting.
In his new petition, Kroy demanded primary custody of their kids Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane. He also asked for temporary and permanent child support.
Kroy also asked that Kim be ordered to vacate their Georgia home and allow him to have exclusive access. The home was the site of many fights that involved police.
RadarOnline.com obtained exclusive bodycam footage of Kim and Kroy talking to police. During one interview, Kim said she believed her ex could have CTE from his days playing football.
For now, the two remain living under the same roof.