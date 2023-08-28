Kim Zolciak Served Divorce Papers Outside Georgia Mansion One Day After Kroy Demanded Primary Custody of Kids

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Kroy hired a process server after filing for divorce a second time following a failed reconcilation.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak was served with divorce papers while at the home she still shares with her ex Kroy Biermann , RadarOnline.com has learned.

The process server wasted no time driving out to Kim and Kroy’s home in the city of Alpharetta. In a declaration, filed in the divorce, the official said he showed up to the pad on Friday, August 25 at 7 PM.

He said he personally served Kim with the paperwork and then he left the premises. It’s unclear if Kroy was home at the time of the incident.

Kim has yet to respond to the divorce filing.