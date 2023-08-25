Double Trouble: Kim Zolciak Hit With Credit Card Lawsuit on Same Day as Kroy Biermann Filed for Divorce Again
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak faced a double whammy of a $150k credit card lawsuit and a divorce filing from her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, on the same day.
Saks/Capital One accused the Bravolebrity of becoming delinquent on her payments, claiming the last one came in September 2022, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com that were submitted on Thursday.
Kim paid $4,179 at the time, and they claim to have not seen a dime since. The documents state the Georgia resident owes $156,080.64 in total on the card, which had a $115k limit, after racking up some serious financial debt over the last several months.
Her money problems have been stacking up following reports of the more than $1 million the IRS claims she and Kroy owe. Meanwhile, Kim was also sued back in June for a Target credit card she allegedly had with a $2,482.24 balance.
The off-again couple previously reconciled and dismissed their divorce in July.
Before that, both had filed for divorce from one another in separate petitions in May after 11 years of marriage. Kroy demanded Kim submit to a psychological examination amid their split, claiming she had wasted their money away on online gambling.
RadarOnline.com revealed their heated marital disputes led to cops being called on a number of occasions during those weeks, while no arrests were made nor were there any charges filed.
When they briefly got back together, insiders told RadarOnline.com that her friends were frustrated due to their explosive split.
"Everyone is beyond annoyed because she made such a huge deal and acted like Kroy was the devil," said a source. "She had everyone in her life drop everything to support her and listen to her complaints day and night — and suddenly she's going back to him."
In the bodycam footage during one police visit, Kroy complained to officers about Kim's alleged gambling addiction.
"That problem has gotten worse," he told law enforcement. "In the last two years, she's gambled away $700,000 — just in the last two-and-a-half years. The total in the marriage was about $1.5 million dollars — and she does it online."
Meanwhile, Kim fired back and told him to go "get a f------ job!"
This time around, the former NFL player cited their union as "irretrievably broken." He's requesting full legal and physical custody of their four minor kids, as well as alimony and child support, RadarOnline.com confirmed. He also wants exclusive use of their home.