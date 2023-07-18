Kim Zolciak’s Friends ‘Beyond Annoyed’ After She Called Off Divorce From Kroy Biermann: Sources
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak has infuriated her inner circle after calling off her bitter divorce from ex-NFL star Kroy Biermann — with many “annoyed” they were dragged into the mess, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Everyone is beyond annoyed because she made such a huge deal and acted like Kroy was the devil,” said a source. “She had everyone in her life drop everything to support her and listen to her complaints day and night — and suddenly she’s going back to him!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Zolciak and Biermann filed dueling divorce petitions in early May after 11 years of marriage.
The split turned nasty quickly with Zolciak accusing Biermann of using marijuana and demanding he be drug tested. A couple of days later, he asked that Kim be ordered to submit to a psychological evaluation.
He said he feared she suffered from mental issues. Biermann accused his wife of having a serious gambling problem. He revealed she lost around $1.5 million on gambling during their marriage.
He claimed Zolciak had been spending a “substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Zolciak’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children.”
- 'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Accused of Refusing to Pay 6-figure Credit Card Bill as IRS Demands $1 Million
- 'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak Alleged Gambling Addiction 'Melted' Her Brain and Keeps Her Up All Night, Kroy Biermann Tells Cops in Bombshell Bodycam Video
- 'Get A F------ Job': Kim Zolciak Rips Husband Kroy Biermann's Unemployment During Heated Confrontation in Front of Police
Biermann asked that Zolciak be tested for depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder, ADD, or anything else.
Following the split, Zolciak and Biermann called the cops multiple times. In exclusive bodycam footage from the incidents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the exes can be seen talking to officers about their marital troubles.
During one conversation, Zolciak spoke to an officer about her fears that Biermann suffers from a traumatic brain injury or CTE as a result of his days playing in the NFL.
“I swear on my kids, this is not the man that I married,” she said.
Earlier this month, the couple called off the divorce after deciding they wanted to give the marriage another try.
However, on top of their personal issues, the couple is facing countless lawsuits over alleged debt. To make matters worse, the IRS also hit Zolciak and Biermann with a lien over $1.1 million owed in back taxes.