Kim Zolciak’s Friends ‘Beyond Annoyed’ After She Called Off Divorce From Kroy Biermann: Sources

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak has infuriated her inner circle after calling off her bitter divorce from ex-NFL star Kroy Biermann — with many “annoyed” they were dragged into the mess, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Everyone is beyond annoyed because she made such a huge deal and acted like Kroy was the devil,” said a source. “She had everyone in her life drop everything to support her and listen to her complaints day and night — and suddenly she’s going back to him!”